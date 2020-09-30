Apple releases second public beta of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2

Two weeks after releasing the first betas and a few day after providing the second betas to developers, Apple today seeded the second public betas of upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates to public beta testers. In iOS 14.2, there are revamped now playing controls on the lock screen alongside redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in Control Center.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.2 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device.

Apple in iOS and iPadOS 14.2 is adding new Emoji 13 emoji characters, with options that include smiling face with tear, ninja, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, black cat, mammoth, polar bear, dodo, fly, bell pepper, tamale, bubble tea, potted plant, piñata, plunger, wand, feather, hut, and more…

iOS 14.2 introduces a new Music Recognition control for the Control Center, deepening the integration of the Apple-owned Shazam app in the iOS operating system. Music Recognition lets you discover music playing around you and it can recognize music playing in apps even when you’re wearing AirPods.