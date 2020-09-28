U.S. judge temporarily blocks Trump admin’s ban on new TikTok downloads

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that was set to bar Apple’s App Store and Google’s app store from offering Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok for download at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington D.C. issued the preliminary injunction in a brief order late on Sunday.
The Trump administration contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million American TikTok users could be obtained by China’s government.
Nichols’ detailed written opinion is expected to be released as soon as Monday.
The Commerce Department said in a statement it “will comply with the injunction and has taken immediate steps to do so.”
The injunction comes at a time when negotiations are underway to hammer out terms of a preliminary deal for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee U.S. operations. Trump has said he had given the deal his “blessing.”
TikTok said it was pleased with the injunction and added it would maintain its “ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the president gave his preliminary approval to last week, into an agreement.”
MacDailyNews Take: The saga continues.
Was there any need for this judge to over ride Trumps ban on Chinese TikTok? What will this temporary reprieve achieve? Such a waste of public money
The waste of money is the administration acting arbitrarily and outside of a lawful framework. Trump is just making it up as he goes. Much worse than a waste of money, it’s destroying American brand equity as the place to do business.
It will finally be decided by the Supreme Court where Justice Barrett will …. oh, never mind.
Tik Tok is what the countdown is doing.
Fun fact: in 2016, The Donald paid Stormy Daniels 173 times what he paid to support making America great.
Apparently he prefers the little people to fund the military while he consorts with key silicone-implanted advisors and blows $70k per year on his mop of a hairpiece.
No wonder he has to drag the Secret Service to every golf course. It’s the only way his global money laundering operation will look like it is being operated as a legitimate business.
Those of you who hate globalism: The Donald should be your most hated individual. This guy specializes in ripping off America. The balance sheet shows what we all suspected — the Trump organization doesn’t profit by running real estate businesses. They line their own pockets by shielding and laundering foreign oligarchs’ money in sham business that take up more US resources than they return to the nation. He is and always will be a con man.
And in 2017 the oligarchs rigged the tax rules even further in their own favor. First, Goeb, and Brutal Asshole russian trolls will now explain how trump is good and anyone not supporting the corruption must be bad.
Your post is 100% off topic, but I’ll respond anyway since it’s so easy:
Tax avoidance is legal, It isn’t just for the Trump family. Joe Biden does it all the time. So does Apple. So does Tim Cook. So do I. So would you, if you had a job or were smart enough.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/joe-biden-is-a-tax-loophole-hypocrite
Note that the NYT reported (and tried to bury) that there are zero connections to Russians included in any of Trump’s taxes. In fact, there’s no indication of any illegal activity whatsoever. All this “big NYT report” shows is that Trump is smart to not pay taxes that he doesn’t owe.
The NYT’s “Trump taxes” story, obviously a Democrat hit-piece attempt prior to the debate, only confirms Trump was telling the truth about being under audit.
Basic tax law 101: Business losses can work like a tax-avoidance coupon: A dollar lost on one business reduces a dollar of taxable income from elsewhere.
Until 2009, those coupons could be used to wipe away taxes going back only two years. But that November, the window was more than doubled by a little-noticed provision in a bill signed into law by Barack Hussein Obama.
So, if you have any issue with the way Trump got a refund and then didn’t have to pay more, blame Barack Hussein Obama.
Bottom line: Trump operated perfectly legally, as millions of other business owners do every year.
He’s the most succesful “welfare mother” in history. Your label , not mine,
Send him $5.
This is hardly a revelation. During the 2016 Presidential Debates, his opponent accused him of paying no taxes and his response was, “Because I’m smart.” The implication was, and is, that those of us who have financed 298 of his golf trips with our taxes are stupid. Just like those who volunteer for military service are “suckers,” and those who become casualties are “losers.”
In just the last week, we have not only seen the revelations about his taxes, but a lawsuit over cheating his relatives, another sexual assault allegation, and stories about how Qatar is paying rent for Trump properties they do not use. He has announced that he is nominating someone to the Supreme Court because he might need her vote to give him a second term. All of this on top of his continued efforts to ignore 205,000 American deaths that have occurred on his watch and to deny the science behind social distancing (and environmentalism, but that’s a whole other story).
Well to be fair, most of your diatribe is just a ‘whole other story’.
Your opinion, wrapped in media’s bias, coated in a thick layer of bullshit, but with a juicy middle for all the libs to nibble on until the NEXT shiny brown candy appears in your limited sight.
Odd we never hear your over-educated ramblings concerning issues with REAL evidence and facts that have far more damaging repercussions to our Republic than the weekly Highlights for BLM Children with the special Numbers By Color social positions section where every group is painted according to their needed votes.
Maybe you forget but much of America is not like your empaneled juries who had to consider only YOUR position on an issue and not allowed to look for other (and more likely) truthful versions of events.
Good that Trump & Co. passed that First Step Act.
Too many people like you looking all around the truth but too cowardly to look at it in the eyes….
Here in Texas, empaneled juries hear from both prosecutors and defense lawyers (and the evidence presented by both sides). They then reach their verdict based on whatever version of events the jury in its almost unlimited discretion chooses to believe. They convict if, and only if, the evidence supports guilt of the specific offense charged beyond a reasonable doubt. Perhaps they do it differently in your country.
The evidence that Donald Trump is unfit to hold office is overwhelming. The evidence offered in his defense is mostly “alternative truth.” The relevance to this story is that Trump is trying to generate headlines with the TikTok story in the hope that it will divert attention from his mismanagement of virtually everything he has ever touched.
Perhaps you think spending $70K on your hair is a business expense too? Time to get your head out of the sand and wake up to smell the coffee!
So how does a $0 or $750 tax bill explain a lavish lifestyle you liar.
The NYT claims that Trump only paid $750 in 2016 and then again in 2017.
The purpose of this is obviously to stir up anger from the usual collection of vapid pawns against Trump for paying little in taxes.
I prefer someone who can actually read the law and apply it well.
If you don’t like the law that allowed it, that Barack Obama signed, then take it up with the Congress and Obama. But why would anyone pay more to the government than they have to?
Now, if you actually read the New York Times’ own story, as they report, Trump paid far more than $750 in each year, so this claim which is being spread everywhere is false, according to the NYT’s own story.
Trump paid, as in transferred to the US Treasury, $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. Note also that most of the overpayment was rolled forward, not refunded. The $750 figure is an additional $750. Thus, every single claim that he paid $750 is a lie.
So all of the feigned outrage about Trump’s $750 tax payment is not only irrelevant per the current tax laws and legally minimizing tax burdens, it’s actually a complete fabrication based on people too lazy and/or too stupid to read the NYT’s source documents.
Ok, let’s accept your editorial correction. Donald Trump prepaid more than $750 in Federal income tax in 2016 and again in 2017. It remains true that he only paid $750 in 2016 taxes and $750 in 2017 taxes. He chose to apply the overpayments to future taxes rather than receiving a refund. So what?
The average working American who pays any taxes at all owed about $11,000 each of those years, while Trump owed only $750. A man who claims to be fabulously wealthy paid less than 7 cents in 2016 and 2017 taxes for every dollar paid by the median taxpayer. This is right up there with a man who grew up in a 23-room mansion and attended private schools claiming solidarity with ordinary working Americans.
Right on cue, the trumpisa cocksuckers rush to defend their idol.
IF he engaged in legitimate business, then he could save taxpayers >> $400k by releasing his tax returns and stop playing games with the IRS. The auditors obviously have something on him and lawyers have been arguing for years how far over the line he has gone.
It is NOT legitimate for a business to avoid all taxation 10 of 15 years.
Ivanka didn’t earn $750k per year as a hotel consultant. Donny clearly didn’t spend $70k per year on his coif. This is all money laundering.
But Firstfuck is oblivious to the blatant corruption on his team.
It’s not the fact that he hasn’t paid taxes, it’s all of the other illegal activity around his claims and deductions that is the concern. $70,000 deduction for his hair? Really?
His reports to the I.R.S. show that he takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes. The reports also show that he depends more and more on making money from businesses that put him in potential and often direct conflict of interest with his job as president which is a major problem.
Ultimately though, the leak proves he’s been more successful playing a business mogul on TV than being one in real life. He’s a con-man.
Nice try at deflection though but your arguments are moot.
Hey, MacDailyNews and Botvinnick. You are total and complete horse’s asses with all your Trump support. I just wanted to wander back here to say it. MDN, you deserve to go out of business.
Successful business owners have to pay porn stars for services and claim it as a business expense?
Now we know what kind of businesses First Hal like to support. The other 99% of Americans want tax justice. It is amazing what logical gymnastics you will do to attempt to protect the most corrupt administration ever. With a lying lowlife president like this, America will fall faster than Rome. The personal tax cheats are just the tip of the iceberg. McConnel’s going to lose his gatekeeper job. This time the old GOP unitary executive theory deep state won’t be there to save The Donald. Lock him up!
Brutal Honesty,
Are you a fucking idiot because you are a libturd or you a libturd because you are a fucking idiot?
On election day you will find out how much Americans truly despise everything libturd. You will cry and Americans will rejoice.
You don’t get to decide who’s an American.
FACTS
Trump paid no federal taxes during 11 years out of 18 years worth of lengthy examinations (and yes, real estate transaction are public records).
Businesses like Trump’s golf courses, private university, airline, steaks, and casinos lost massive amounts of money, which he used to write off his taxes while publicly claiming to take in billions
Dear daughter (he would do her, he claimed) Ivanka Trump received consultation fees from the Trump Organization, for no services rendered
Lavish lifestyle expenses such as plane trips, residences, and $70,000 in “hairstyling” were claimed as deductions
In the most recent years from the NYT investigation—2016 and 2017—Trump paid just $750 in taxes each year while flaunting emoluments clause of the Constitution
When does Hal get his payout?
Your so-called “FACTS” are lies.
“Libturds” actually won the last election. It’s just the odd electoral system in the US, that favours conservatives, that put Trump into office. He actually lost the popular vote by a margin greater than any elected President in modern history.
Actually, no, Trump won the last election. (sheesh)
You win the U.S. Presidency by amassing the most electoral votes, as always. This is why smart campaigns spend their money to maximize electoral votes. If the goal were to win the popular vote we’d A) not be in America and B) campaigns would allocate resources to maximize raw vote totals.
You “Libturds” like to pretend you “won” something after the fact by not using the rules of the game. You don’t win in, say, horseshoes because you threw the most iron. You win by being more accurate than your opponent.
Hillary won, Trump got elected. Get it straight.
If that was Hillary “winning,” more, please! 🤣
Tik Tok you as a average American payed more in income Taxes than mister big mouth for many years. Tik Tok….
You lie (because that’s all you have and you have no morals – or you’re an ignoramus).
President Trump’s salary is $400,000 per year. President Trump does not accept a penny of his salary. He’s what he does with it, $100,000 per quarter:
2017
Q1 National Parks Service
Q2 Department of Education
Q3 Health and Human Services
Q4 Department of Transportation
2018
Q1 Department of Veterans Affairs
Q2 Small Business Administration
Q3 National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
Q4 Department of Homeland Security
2019
Q1 Department of Agriculture
Q2 U.S. Surgeon General’s Office
Q3 Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health
Q4 Department of Health and Human Services to combat COVID-19
2020
Q1 Department of Health and Human Services to combat COVID-19
Q2 National Park Service
After Emoluments!
The huge discrepancy between his claimed IRS values, gains, and losses with what he represented to the banks will eventually land him in jail. He knows it, and is the primary reason he wants to remain president.
April 13, 2012
Responding to information in a tax return released by Obama showing that in 2011 Obama paid $162,074 in federal taxes on a gross income of $789,674, the then businessman turned television personality wrote: “@BarackObama who wants to raise all our taxes, only pays 20.5% on $790k salary… Do as I say not as I do.”
May 20, 2014
Before Trump was president, he pledged to release his tax returns. During an interview with Ireland AM, he said: “If I decide to run for office, I’ll produce my tax returns, absolutely.”
As Trump has stated repeatedly, he will release his unbelievably important tax returns when IRS audit is complete. Blame the IRS for being a typically inefficient government slug.
January 24, 2016
In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, Trump was asked about releasing his tax returns since his presidential opponent Hillary Clinton had provided every one of her tax returns since 1977. Trump replied: “Well, we’re working on that now,” he said. “I have very big returns, as you know, and I have everything all approved and very beautiful and we’ll be working that over in the next period of time, Chuck. Absolutely.”
Again, as Trump has stated repeatedly, he will release those tax returns for which you so obviously live and breathe, when IRS audit is complete. It’s not Trump’s fault that the IRS can’t do its job efficiently.
May 11, 2016
In the months leading up to the election, he again vowed to release his tax returns, but only after the audit had concluded, tweeting: “In interview I told @AP that my taxes are under routine audit and I would release my tax returns when audit is complete, not after election!”
Which part of “I would release my tax returns when audit is complete” did you not understand?