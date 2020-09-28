Roku unveils redesigned $100 Ultra streaming box, will support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Roku is launching a redesigned version of its top-of-the-line Ultra player and announced plans to introduce a new standalone app for its free Roku Channel later this year. The company plans to add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for select 4K Roku models in the next few months.

With AirPlay 2, Roku customers will be able to stream, control, and share video and audio directly from an iPhone, iPad or Mac to a supported Roku device. HomeKit allows customers to securely control their Roku device using the Apple Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod. The new Roku Ultra remains priced at $100 and is slated to ship in October… The upgraded 4K HDR device expands wireless range by up to 50%, according to the company, and finally adds support for Dolby Vision picture quality. It also supports Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with compatible devices. The Ultra comes with a voice remote (with TV power and volume controls), headphones for private listening, a lost-remote finder — and for the first time includes an HDMI cable in the box.

Roku is also launching a new content promotion: Apple TV+ (regularly $4.99/month) will be free for three months to eligible customers who purchase and activate a Roku device from October 23, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

MacDailyNews Take: Roku stuff has always felt like cheap, thin-plastic junk that screamed “cutting corners to keep costs down,” but welcome anyway to the AirPlay 2 and HomeKit party, Roku.