Roku unveils redesigned $100 Ultra streaming box, will support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Roku is launching a redesigned version of its top-of-the-line Ultra player and announced plans to introduce a new standalone app for its free Roku Channel later this year. The company plans to add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for select 4K Roku models in the next few months.
With AirPlay 2, Roku customers will be able to stream, control, and share video and audio directly from an iPhone, iPad or Mac to a supported Roku device. HomeKit allows customers to securely control their Roku device using the Apple Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.
The new Roku Ultra remains priced at $100 and is slated to ship in October… The upgraded 4K HDR device expands wireless range by up to 50%, according to the company, and finally adds support for Dolby Vision picture quality. It also supports Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with compatible devices. The Ultra comes with a voice remote (with TV power and volume controls), headphones for private listening, a lost-remote finder — and for the first time includes an HDMI cable in the box.
Roku is also launching a new content promotion: Apple TV+ (regularly $4.99/month) will be free for three months to eligible customers who purchase and activate a Roku device from October 23, 2020 to January 31, 2021.
MacDailyNews Take: Roku stuff has always felt like cheap, thin-plastic junk that screamed “cutting corners to keep costs down,” but welcome anyway to the AirPlay 2 and HomeKit party, Roku.
“Roku stuff has always felt like cheap, thin-plastic junk that screamed “cutting corners to keep costs down” but Roku had the good sense to get it’s hardware/software into multiple TV brands and a variety of devices, while Apple frittered away it’s potential hardware/software advantage.
We have a Roku TV, and it works very well. I wish I could buy a HDTV with AppleTV already built-in. I really like NOT having a separate, external box.
At least the Roku remote doesn’t suck.
MDN:
LOL – like I need an Aluminum case finely crafted on a box I HIDE behind my TV on the wall.
Good god, at least try to sound unbiased. Does it work? Seems like a better question…
For something that you plug in and then hide nearly forever, what is “cutting corners” supposed to mean?
By the way, I’ll take my Roku remote over the Apple POS any day.
We know for MDN it means not made by only. Nothing driven in fact.
I have 5 Rokus and one AppleTV collecting dust. There is a reason for that… I don’t care if it doesn’t look like an Ive creation. It’s just better.
The Roku software and interface are much cleaner and easier to use than my Apple TV. The remote is much more practical, as well. The Apple TV is a nice unit but the Roku is built in my TV and is much more practical in how it’s implemented. They both have their strengths – but the idea that the Roku is somehow inferior is laughable.