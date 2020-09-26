iPad Deal: Save $30 on Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad

Apple this month introduced the eighth-generation iPad, featuring the powerful A12 Bionic chip that brings the Neural Engine to the entry iPad for the first time. And, now, Amazon has a great iPad deal – actually two great deals, if you also want an iPad keyboard.

The upgrade packs even more value into the most popular and affordable iPad, featuring a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, advanced cameras, and great all-day battery life.

The eighth-generation iPad with the A12 Bionic chip delivers a huge leap in performance, with 40 percent faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability. This makes the new iPad up to two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook. For the first time on iPad, A12 Bionic introduces the Neural Engine for next-level machine learning capabilities, including people occlusion and motion tracking in augmented reality (AR) apps, enhanced photo editing, Siri performance, and more.

In combination with A12 Bionic, the power of iPadOS, and Apple Pencil (1st generation), the new iPad is perfect for drawing, note-taking, marking up documents, and more. With its thin and light design, iPad is portable and durable with ultra-fast wireless performance, support for gigabit-class LTE connectivity, and all-day battery life, giving customers the freedom to work, learn, and connect at home or on the go. With Touch ID, unlocking iPad is simple and secure using just a finger, to keep important information safe.

Normally starting tarting at just $329, you can currently get a new eighth-generation 10.2-inch iPad in Silver, Space Grey, or Gold for just $299 at Amazon. That’s “education pricing” for everyone!

In addition, there are more savings with the Apple Smart Keyboard for the eighth-generation iPad currently offered for $110.01, a savings of $48.99 (31%), at Amazon right now.

