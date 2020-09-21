Using Widgetsmith to customize iOS 14 home screen widgets

With Apple’s release of iOS 14, it’s clear that there was quite a bit of pent-up demand for home screen widgets and customizing them on the iPhone. A variety of third-party applications have added home screen widget support over the last several days, but one app has stood out from the rest: Widgetsmith.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Widgetsmith comes from David Smith, who’s the developer behind several popular Apple Watch and iPhone apps including Watchsmith, Sleep+ +, and Pedometer+ +. The concept of Widgetsmith is that it lets you create custom and personalized widgets for your iOS 14 home screen.

In the Widgetsmith app on your iPhone, there are three different widget sizes to choose from: small, medium, and large. Each widget can display a variety of information and be customized with different font styles and colors, tint colors, and background colors.

The process is incredibly straightforward. You simply click the “Add” button for the size of widget you want to create, then tap on the widget to customize it…

Widgetsmith is a free download on the App Store, with certain features that require server costs requiring an in-app subscription. That same subscription can be shared with Watchsmith, which allows you to give your Apple Watch face the same treatment as your iOS 14 home screen.