Get ready: Apple’s iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 arrive today

Apple plans to release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 today. That news for yesterday’s “Time Flies” event caught a lot of developers off guard, but users will be eager to get theses new releases ASAP. MacRumors has a breakdown of when Apple’s new operating systems are expected to become available based on other times zones in the United States and around the world.
Although there’s no exact time for the release, major Apple OS updates usually arrive at around 10.00 a.m. Pacific Time, so if you want the latest features on your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV, then make sure you have your device on and connected to Wi-Fi.
MacDailyNews Take: Prepare for the internet to get sluggish starting at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT!
6 Comments
I got iOS14 yesterday…
Here in Calgary, Alberta, iOS 14 seemed to be available just after 1900 hours on Sept 15. It was hard to connect to the App Store by 2100.
Excited to see whats new!
I am in Montreal but as of 11:24 today, I still do not get access to the update. Is this an east coast thing?
10 am California time
Have seen various reports about developers mad about the surprise announcement. However, I find that perplexing. I had written in my calendar “Approx. iOS 14 release date” for yesterday (the 15th), a month or more ago. It was based on guesswork, of course. But if you merely googled “iOS 14 release date”, that was the date lots of people were speculating. Hard to imagine it as a big surprise, when it happens about the same time year after year.