Get ready: Apple’s iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 arrive today

Apple plans to release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 today. That news for yesterday’s “Time Flies” event caught a lot of developers off guard, but users will be eager to get theses new releases ASAP. MacRumors has a breakdown of when Apple’s new operating systems are expected to become available based on other times zones in the United States and around the world.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Although there’s no exact time for the release, major Apple OS updates usually arrive at around 10.00 a.m. Pacific Time, so if you want the latest features on your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV, then make sure you have your device on and connected to Wi-Fi.

MacDailyNews Take: Prepare for the internet to get sluggish starting at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT!