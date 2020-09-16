Apple unveils its super fast 5nm A14 Bionic chip

On Tuesday, at the company’s “Time Flies” special event, Apple unveiled a new chip that will power the next generation of its hardware, including iPhone 12. The A14 Bionic, which will ship first with the new iPad Air, is Apple’s fastest SoC yet by far.

A breakthrough 5‑nanometer process technology allows for many more transistors in the same space. The result is increased performance in nearly every area and even more power efficiency for up to 10 hours of battery life. The Apple A14 Bionic inside the new iPad Air features an incredible 11.8 billion transistors.

The A14 Bionic chip’s new six-core CPU with four high-efficiency cores and two high-performance cores gives you a huge jump in performance and is faster than most PC laptops. It’s 40% faster than the previous generation iPad Air’s A12 Bionic.

The A14 Bionic delivers blazing-fast graphics that can render 3D objects and deliver immersive high-frame games. It’s graphics capabilities are 30% faster versus the previous generation iPad Air’s A12 Bionic.

The Apple‑designed next‑generation 16‑core Neural Engine can process 11 trillion operations per second, resulting in a 2x increase in machine learning performance. And machine learning accelerators deliver a 10x jump in computations, elevating machine learning applications to an entirely new level of performance.

