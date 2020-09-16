Apple Watch is now eligible for interest-free Apple Card Monthly Installments

Apple on Tuesday made Apple Card interest-free monthly installment payment plan available for the Apple Watch for the first time, allowing U.S. ‌Apple Card‌ holders to pay for the Apple Watch over time with interest-free payments.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

When purchasing an Apple Watch using ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments, users will make one installment payment each month for twenty four months, which is the same purchase plan available for iPhone. ‌Apple Card‌ users also earn the three percent standard Daily Cash back for purchases through Apple.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s updated support document states:

If you buy an iPhone or Apple Watch using Apple Card Monthly Installments, you will have one installment every month for twenty-four months.

If you buy an iPad, Mac, or XDR Display using Apple Card Monthly Installments, you will have one installment every month for twelve months. Eligible Mac models include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini.

If you buy [Apple TV, HomePod, and AirPods] using Apple Card Monthly Installments, you will have one installment every month for six months.

If you buy [Apple Pencil, iPad Keyboard, Pro Stand, VESA Mount Adapter, Apple Afterburner Card, Apple Branded iPhone Case, Apple Watch Bands, Apple Branded iPad Cover, Apple Branded Mac Cover] using Apple Card Monthly Installments, you will have one installment every month for twelve months.