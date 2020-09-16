Apple ridiculed for Apple Watch Hermès ‘Deployment Buckle’ gaffe

Watch aficionados are pointing out an apparent blunder on Apple.com that mislabels, and mistranslates, a well-known watch strap clasp type, known as a “deployant clasp” as a “Deployment Buckle” for Apple Watch Hermès.

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

As noted in a tongue-in-cheek takedown from Gizmodo, Apple is marketing an Apple Watch Hermes strap as “Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle,” when the accepted nomenclature is “deployant clasp.” While not a particularly offensive error, referencing the Hermes’ Single Tour strap accessory as including a “deployment buckle” is likely to raise the eyebrows of potential buyers. After all, those in the market for a $1,250-plus Apple Watch designed in collaboration with Hermes — or a $540 standalone strap — are perhaps more likely to be familiar with the correct terminology. Even Apple can get high fashion wrong.

MacDailyNews Take: Did no one at Hermès, which is based in France, where, by the way, they speak French, catch this or did Apple not share the full extent of materials with Hermès beforehand? (Knowing Apple, we lean towards the latter.)

As of publication, the earth-shattering error is still live on Apple.com here.