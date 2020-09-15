MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s ‘Time Flies‘ special event today at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

Live notes from Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ special event in reverse chronological order:

• End of event

• Cook: All products shown today will ship with these new OSes

• Cook: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 to be released tomorrow (September 16th)

• Available next month

• iPad Air (2020) starts at $599

• Apple iPad Air (2020) video shown

• Works with Magic Keyboard

• Apple Pencil (magnetically attaches)

• Stereo audio in landscape mode

• Video stabilization

• Rear 12MP camera (same as in iPad Pro)

• Front 7MP FaceTime HD camera

• Fast connection to many external devices

• New iPad Air delivers USB-C

• Console-level graphics on iPad Air

• iPad Air (2020) developers demo video

• Up to 10X faster Machine Learning computations vs. previous iPad Air

• A14 Bionic offers much faster Neural Engine (16-core architecture; 11 trillion operations per second; ML performance 2X faster)

• iPad Air offers incredible performance

• A14 Bionic deliver 30% faster graphics over A13

• A14 Bionic 6-core CPU, 40% increase in CPU performance over A13

• A14 Bionic – first in the industry 5nm process technology

• Tim Millet: iPad Air gets Apple A14 Bionic

• Next-gen Touch ID (smallest ever) right on the iPad Air’s Top button (sapphire crystal lens, faster Secure Enclave)

• True Tone

• 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display 2360×1640 resolution

• Comes in five colors

• All-screen display

• Laura Legros shows off new iPad Air

• All-new iPad Air gets iPad Pro-like design (Home button free)

• Order today, available starting this Friday

• iPad (8th gen.) starts at $329 ($299 for education)

• iPadOS 14 adds powerful new capabilities (video shown)

• 10.2-inch Retina display

• Apple Pencil-compatible

• Works with full size keyboard and third-party keyboards

• Neural Engine

• New iPad is up to 2X faster than top selling Windows laptop; up to 3X faster than top selling Android tablet, up to 6X faster than Chromebook

• Home button

• A12 Bionic

• Ted Merendino: New iPad (8th gen.)

• iPad ranked No.1 in customer satisfaction for 10 years running

• More than half iPad buyers are buying their first iPad

• iPad has been available for 10 years no. Apple has sold over 500 million iPads in first decade

• Cook: Now let’s turn to iPad…

• $14.95/mo individual, Family: $19.95.mo. Premire $29.95/mo.

• Apple One: iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+

• Apple Fitness $9.99/mo, $79.99/year, family can enjoy for no additional cost; free for 3 moths to new Apple Watch buyers

• Apple Fitness+ is on-device only for privacy

• New Fitness app

• Beginner programs, too

• Apple has a team of top notch (get it?) trainers

• Many workouts require just a set of dumbbells or not equipment at all

• 10 different types of workouts Yoga, cycling, dance, treadmill walk/run, strength, core HIIT, rowing, mindful cooldowns

• Workout summary when ended

• Sends those metrics from watch to workout display on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV

• With Apple Fitness+, you choose your workout on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV

• Apple Watch see all metrics on wrist

• New workouts added every week

• Apple Fitness+ – new service centered around Apple Watch

• Jay Blahnik covers Apple Watch fitness capabilities

• Video showing how far Apple Watch has come in such a short time

• Order Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE today and available for delivery on Friday

• Apple will remove USB power adapter from Apple Watch (eliminates carbon equivalent of 50,000 cars per year)

• Lisa Jackson covers Apple’s environmental efforts. https://www.apple.com/environment/

• Series 3 starts at $199

• Series 6 starts at $399

• Apple Watch SE starts at just $279 with Apple Card financing (pay across 24 monthly payments)

• Latest motion sensors (including fall detection)

• Cellular models available

• Apple Watch SE offers Apple S5 chip

• Apple Watch SE: Same large display as Series 6

• Family Setup will help keep families more connected (kid tracking is a big deal)

• Kids can create Memoji from just their Watch

• Family Setup is for kids and your older parents even if they don’t have an iPhone – you manage the Watches on your iPhone

• Family Setup lets you pair multiple Apple Watches for your entire family

• New Apple Watch Hermès band, too

• New Leather band

• Braided Solo Loop (also one continuous piece with no buckle)

• Solo Loop band for Apple Watch – one continuous piece! Very nice – in 7 colors and a range of sizes for perfect fit

• New Watch faces shown in: Alan Dye video: GMT face, Count Up face, Chronograph Pro face, Typograph face, art face, Emoji face, Stripes face

• Altimeter

• Always on display is now even better. 2.5X brighter outdoors when writs is down

• Apple silicon: Apple S6: dual core processor, up to 20% faster

• New studies: Asthma, heart failure, respiratory conditions

• Measure your blood oxygen for fitness and wellness (new studies will use the sensor)

• Sumbul Ahmad Desai explains blood oxygen sensing on Apple Watch

• Apple Watch Series 6 introduces blood oxygen sensing – right from your wrist in just 15 seconds

• Apple Watch Series 6 is the most colorful ever – blue aluminum case, new Apple Watch Product Red, and more

• Apple Watch Series 6 video

• watchOS 7 can measure VO2 Max

• watchOS 7 features review

• Jeff Williams: What’s next with Apple Watch

• Cook: Apple Watch can make a big difference in lives of patients and employees

• Video: “Dear Apple” How Apple Watch changed/saved lives

• Cook: “Apple Watch is the most loved in the world”

• Cook covers Apple Watch features

• Apple Watch “revolutionized what a watch can do.”

• Focusing on Apple Watch and iPad

• Cook remarks on working and learning from home – using Apple products

• Apple CEO Tim Cook “Good morning and welcome.”

• Event begins with opening video

