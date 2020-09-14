What to expect from Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ special event on September 15th

Apple will upgrade two important hardware lines on Tuesday by debuting new Apple Watch models and a new iPad Air at a special event – online only due to COVID-19 – dubbed “Time Flies” by the company in an invitation to the media.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant will debut an Apple Watch, likely to be called the Series 6, with features such as a faster processor and a blood oxygen meter, according to people familiar with the product. The new Watch will come in the same 40mm and 44mm sizes as the current models. The company is also planning a new low-end model to help fend off cheaper offerings from rivals such as Fitbit Inc.

The Apple Watch has become one of the company’s best-selling devices, making it the biggest contributor to Apple’s wearables and accessories division. That segment generated revenue of $24.5 billion in fiscal 2019, almost double two years earlier.

Apple is also readying its first update to the iPad Air since re-launching the line in March 2019. The new model will look similar to the iPad Pro by replacing the home button with an all-screen look. It will use a slower processor and lack some features such as the iPad Pro’s ProMotion screen… A new mid-tier iPad could continue to juice Apple sales as consumers look for devices to help them work and learn from home. The current iPad Air costs $499, far less than the $799 price of the iPad Pro. A tablet that looks similar to the iPad Pro but at a much lower price could make the new iPad Air a hot holiday season seller.