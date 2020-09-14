Apple Watch saves life of police officer stabbed during an arrest

Apple Watch has been credited with helping the life of a police officer who was stabbed by a wanted felon in the Town of Superior, Arizona. Sergeant Sosa of the Superior Police Department was able to speak to his dispatcher using his Apple Watch after his radio was out of reach.

On February 5, Sosa was stabbed near his femoral artery. A PCSO first responder in Dispatch persistently attempted to contact the sergeant while he was fighting for his life.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Sosa was attempting to arrest a wanted felon, one that turned out badly for the sergeant. After catching up with the suspect, Sosa was then confronted, and then struggled to bring the man to the ground. However, during the pursuit, Sosa’s microphone unplugged from the radio, which combined with holding the suspect on the ground, made it impossible to get back in contact with dispatcher Gloria Wheeler.

The only way I was able to communicate was through my Watch. When I was struggling with the suspect on the floor, I was able to hear my phone ringing, but I couldn’t grab it. And I could hear the radio calling, but I wasn’t able to reach it, so I was able to communicate with dispatch through my Apple Watch. The dispatch was calling me and I was able to hit the Talk button and that’s why I was able to continue fighting with the subject while talking to dispatch.

Somehow he was able to get his fingers into his pocket and slide out the pocket knife. — Sergeant S. Sosa

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch saves yet another life!