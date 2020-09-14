Leaker: New Apple Watch color coming; on sale September 15th

Reliable Apple leaker @L0vetodream has posted a series of tweets regarding what’s expected to be called Apple Watch Series 6, including a new color, date of availability, price, and more:
🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑🥑
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020
Avocados?
online Sep 15
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020
For sale starting on day of unveiling, Septmeber 15th.
quick charge for Apple （ ）
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020
With quick charging capability!
$ 5X9
X＞6
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020
At least $569 to start.
new color for Apple Watch
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020
So, does L0vetodream just like avocados? Or will the new Apple Watch come in avocado green?
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll all know for sure tomorrow!
New color is nice, I guess. But you know what would be really valuable? If some of the older Apple Watch models (mine is V4) had the “always on” feature via a software upgrade … even if it only lasts 12 hours (daytime). Tapping my phone with my nose because both hands are occupied is just weird.
Huge news…obviously worth a price increase. Stock will continue to climb.