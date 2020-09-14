Leaker: New Apple Watch color coming; on sale September 15th

Reliable Apple leaker @L0vetodream has posted a series of tweets regarding what’s expected to be called Apple Watch Series 6, including a new color, date of availability, price, and more:

Avocados?

online Sep 15 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

For sale starting on day of unveiling, Septmeber 15th.

quick charge for Apple （ ） — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

With quick charging capability!

$ 5X9 X＞6 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

At least $569 to start.

new color for Apple Watch — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

So, does L0vetodream just like avocados? Or will the new Apple Watch come in avocado green?

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll all know for sure tomorrow!