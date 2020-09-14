UK school network delivers 30,000 Apple iPads for students and teachers

Oasis Community Learning will deliver over 30,000 Apple iPads to primary, secondary, sixth form students, and staff in the UK over the next 12 months. The venture is designed to address inequalities that exist outside of school by making online learning accessible to all.

Established in 2004, Oasis began with three secondary schools in Enfield, Grimsby and Immingham, and has since grown into one of the largest Multi-Academy Trusts in England, a family of 52 primary, secondary and all-through academies in five regions across the country.

The new venture, named Oasis Horizons, is part of a wider strategy that involves improving the curriculum offered within Oasis academies and offering staff opportunities to further develop their skills within the classroom. Oasis Horizons puts this improved teaching and learning directly into the hands of every student wherever they are through online learning.

Oasis Horizons will be rolled out to all 52 Oasis Academies over the next academic year enabling students to conduct their own research delving deeper into their subject and enabling them to follow their own lines of inquiry, starting with two academies situated in Birmingham and Grimsby this month.

The devices will support every student on their learning journey regardless of their starting points, removing many of the barriers some young people face in accessing learning resources outside of school.

John Murphy, CEO of Oasis Community Learning, launched Oasis Horizons and said in a statement, “We want to take a step forward in our offer to our young people to ensure we address inequality that exists outside of the classroom, and so that everyone has the opportunities that they are entitled to. Oasis Horizons will provide every student access to online learning wherever they are, it will enable their families to support them with their learning. Familiarity with devices such as this will also prepare them for their next steps, be that further education or a fulfilling and aspirational career… Oasis Horizons will empower our staff to teach in new and exciting ways and to work more efficiently, reducing the time taken to do important activities like marking and freeing up that time to support their students. We are excited by the opportunities provided by Oasis Horizons, and how it will enhance learning for all.”

Every pupil will be taught how to make the most of their device, and how to look after it. If an iPad is reported missing it can be locked remotely, and then have its location tracked.

Tom Crump, National Education Manager at Sync, added, “The equitable delivery of education through digital means has never been more important. By equipping teachers and students with an iPad, OCL are preparing for the long-term delivery of equitable learning – whether students are in school or at home. We are proud to be working with OCL on their ground-breaking Horizons project – the largest provision of iPad in education happening in England to date.”

Oasis is funding the project primarily from funds already allocated to refreshing IT equipment each year across its 52 academies.

