Apple releases trailer for ‘Wolfwalkers,’ coming soon to Apple TV+

The legend of Wolfwalkers is coming soon to Apple TV+. A new official teaser trailer has been released today. Wolfwalkers is an upcoming animated adventure film directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and produced by Cartoon Saloon.

Apple TV’s YouTube Channel:

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. The cast of Wolfwalkers includes: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, John Morton, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. The wild within cannot be tamed. The legend of Wolfwalkers is coming soon to Apple TV+: https://apple.co/_Wolfwalkers

MacDailyNews Take: Looks great, as we expect from from the animators of the great film The Secret of Kells. Another winner for Apple TV+!