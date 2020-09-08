Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur public beta 3

Two weeks after the second beta of macOS Big Sur, and a few days after seeding the sixth beta to developers, Apple today seeded macOS 11 Big Sur public beta 3 to the company’s public beta testing group.

macOS Big Sur, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, introduces a beautiful redesign that is entirely new yet instantly familiar. Safari is packed with new features, including a customizable start page, elegantly designed and more powerful tabs, quick and easy translation, and a new Privacy Report. The updated Messages app lets Mac users send and receive more personal and expressive messages, and easily keep track of and interact within group messages. Maps also offers an all-new experience with immersive features for exploring and navigating the world.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Beta testers who signed up for Apple’s beta testing program can download the macOS Big Sur beta through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile. Though labeled as the sixth beta, this is the third beta that Apple has provided to public beta testers. Mac users who want to be a part of Apple’s beta testing program can sign up to participate on the beta website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS betas. Potential beta testers should make a full backup before installing ‌macOS Big Sur‌, and it may not be wise to install the update on a primary machine because betas can be unstable.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s still very much a beta, so caveat emptor.