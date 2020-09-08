Get ready for Apple Watch Series 6 to be unveiled on Sept. 15th

Apple will hold an online event on September 15th, where the new Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be unveiled. The event will be streamed from the company’s website starting at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The technology giant usually organizes a slick hardware-focused show every fall from its Cupertino, California-based headquarters or another location in Silicon Valley. This event will be only online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The invitation to media says “Time Flies,” indicating the announcement is related to the Apple Watch, not iPhones. The new iPhones won’t launch until October, Bloomberg News has reported. The company is preparing new high-end and low-end Apple Watches as well as a redesigned iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple in June previewed watchOS 7, which will deliver enhanced customization tools and powerful new health and fitness features to the world’s most advanced smartwatch, including the next-gen device expected to be called Apple Watch Series 6. Personalization is taken to an entirely new level with shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, while sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, additional workout types including dance, and a new hearing health feature give greater insight into overall well-being and are designed with privacy in mind. Conveniently on the wrist, Maps is updated with cycling directions and Siri now offers language translation.