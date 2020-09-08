Yes, you can use MacBook Pro chargers for iPhone and iPad fast charging

Recommendations for fast-charging iPhone or iPad often include picking up the $20 18W power adapter from Apple or similar from a third party, but if you already have a higher-powered USB-C charger for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, you’re all set.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Most recent iPhones and iPads work with all of the Mac notebook USB-C chargers, even the 96W model that comes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While it may sound risky at first, it’s safe to use any of Apple’s USB-C chargers, as your iPhone or iPad is what determines the power it receives, not the charger. Apple even does its own testing with the whole range of its USB-C power adapters. Apple notes you can use its USB-C to Lightning cable or that “a comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)” will also work like Anker’s Powerline series.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s <a href=”https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202105>support document states that you can use Apple 10W and 12W USB power adapters to charge your iPad, iPhone, iPod, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories, like AirPods and Siri Remote. Just connect your device to the power adapter with the USB to Lightning cable, 30-pin to USB cable, or Apple Watch charger that came with your device.

You can use an Apple 18W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB power adapter to charge some Apple devices and accessories faster than a 5W power adapter. These USB-C Power Adapters and the Apple USB-C to Lightning cable are fast-charge compatible with the following iPhone and iPad models:

• iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and later

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation and later)

• iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

• iPad Pro 10.5-inch

• iPad Air (3rd generation)

• iPad mini (5th generation)

With iPhone, you can fast charge up to 50 percent battery in around 30 minutes.