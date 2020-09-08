Apple’s 5G iPhone is coming – get ready for a ‘paradigm changer’

Labor Day weekend is behind us, which means it’s almost time for Apple’s annual iPhone reveal which is expected to happen this year in October due to delays caused by COVID-19 shutdowns. This year’s event is expected to usher in Apple’s first smartphones with 5G capability.
Some bullish analysts think Apple’s 5G iPhone could be a boon for sales. Though 5G phones may not be life-changing for consumers out of the gate, it could spur upgrades for those holding out until the next big thing. The launch of 4G iPhones had such an effect on sales.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note on Monday that he expects four new iPhone models from Apple some time in mid-October… “In particular we are seeing Apple and its Asian suppliers anticipate stepped-up demand for the larger 6.7-inch model which is raising the overall iPhone 12 expectations heading into this ‘once in a decade’ potential launch,” he added.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s exactly the model we’re waiting for, the 6.7-inch Pro Max.
Ives has a $150 price target on Apple stock, and points to its massive services business, and his expectation the 5G launch will be a “supercycle” that can drive growth for the iPhone category. He does note that the stock could be volatile over the coming weeks.
MacDailyNews Take: In his note to clients, Ives wrote, “In a nutshell, we believe the iPhone 12 cycle and Rock of Gibraltar services segment will be a paradigm changer for Cupertino.” We concur.
“paradigm changer”
Guh. Marketers misuse words until nothing means anything anymore. Paradigm Shift means things like figuring out that the Earth revolves around the Sun, and not the other way around. Making a phone a bit faster is not a paradigm change.
Yeah marketing for sure. It could have said that 5G is as much as 100 times faster and more capable than 4G, or just “100 times stronger,” but the drama and excitement is lost.
Jim Dangler is 100 times worse than the worst artist.
Agree. The fight with Epic (Fortnite) that COULD be a Paradigm changer
Just a faster connection that maybe worthwhile for advanced industrial applications, real-time auto-pilot driving and other area’s that Apple doesn’t have anything to offer as of yet.
Stop using the word “paradigm change” until things really change behavior, practice or classes of applications
Oh No! tim is not going to do another 5 – 7 product dump in a few weeks of each other again?
5G requires more towers closer to gather, so I envision a transmission tower on every structure to pollute the pollute the cityscape even more. Besides, 5G has not been proven safe to human cells and to the human electrical body long term and it has not been shown how to eliminate its powerful RF from penetrating and intruding into dwellings inhabited by non-5G users who might be inundated by the high frequency RF signals. “We Have No Reason to Believe 5G Is Safe.” Scientific American. And, “…there is insufficient data for a meaningful health risk assessment.” in another scientific journal. And what about the likely nearly continuous high level, low level exposure to RF in your home: Microwave, WiFi, computer, smart home infrastructure, iPhone, etc.
I recommend changing the paradigm twice a year for best performance.
Watch Bands can use another paradigm change