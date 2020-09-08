Apple sues Fortnite-maker Epic Games for damages

On Tuesday, Apple countersued Fortnite-maker Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages while seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Apple and Epic have been in a legal battle since August, when the maker of the popular game launched its own in-app payment system to circumvent what it called Apple’s monopolistic practices. Apple’s App Store requires developers to use Apple’s payment system and pay a 30% commission.

Apple blocked Epic’s ability to distribute updates or new apps through the App Store, and Epic sued Apple alleging that its App Store practices violate antitrust laws. The court allowed Apple to block Epic from distributing new titles as the case plays out, but the existing version of “Fortnite” still works, as does Epic’s payment system.

Apple’s filing on Tuesday asks for monetary damages for Epic’s payment system, seeking “restitution and disgorgement of all earnings, profits, compensation, benefits, and other ill-gotten gains obtained by Epic as a result of its conduct.” The company also asked for damages for harm to its reputation from frustrated “Fortnite” players and a public relations campaign Epic launched against Apple… Apple also sought a court order that would force Epic to disable its own payment system in “Fortnite” on Apple devices.