Sept. 15th event reportedly for Apple Watch Series 6, not iPhone 12

A new series of reports claim that Apple’s September 15th special online event is for the “Apple Watch Series 6,” and that the “iPhone 12” won’t be announced until October.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Following Apple’s announcement of a September 15 event, a new claim says that it is to exclusively feature the unveiling of the new “Apple Watch Series 6.” While Apple’s September events usually feature both a new Apple Watch and a new iPhone, the claim is that the “iPhone 12” announcement is delayed to October.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s “Time Flies” invitation is a direct reference to the new “Apple Watch Series 6.”

[Previous] reports said that an iPad Air was due, and this may now happen at the “Time Flies” event. Recent regulatory filings have confirmed that five editions of a new iPad are on their way.