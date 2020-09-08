Apple to hold ‘Time Flies’ special event on September 15th

8 Comments

Apple has just announced a special media event at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT on Tuesday, September 15th.

The event will be a virtual presentation due to, you guessed it, COVID-19.

We’re expecting to see the 5G-capable iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max along with Apple Watch Series 6, AirTags, and possibly a new iPad Air and AirPower charing mat.

Apple Time Flies Event
Apple Time Flies Event invitation graphic

Add Apple’s special “Time Flies” Event to your calendar here: https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

8 Comments

  3. Apple often release cryptic clues about their forthcoming events, but this one is easy to work out.

    It’s obviously a new Watch feature enabling users to measure the velocity of houseflies and establish their average speed. The twisted blue graphic is a stylised representation of how they whizz around in the room, while the phrase “Time Flies” refers to how people previously had to measure it using a stopwatch

    Reply

  4. Apple has already stated that iPhone 12 shipments will be delayed a few weeks. If Apple announces the iPhone 12 in mid September and does not ship them until mid October, we can expect a significant Osborne effect. Thus I would expect an Apple Watch announcement and possibly other items too, but not iPhones.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,