Apple to hold ‘Time Flies’ special event on September 15th

Apple has just announced a special media event at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT on Tuesday, September 15th.

The event will be a virtual presentation due to, you guessed it, COVID-19.

We’re expecting to see the 5G-capable iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max along with Apple Watch Series 6, AirTags, and possibly a new iPad Air and AirPower charing mat.

Add Apple’s special “Time Flies” Event to your calendar here: https://www.apple.com/apple-events/