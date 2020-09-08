Apple to hold ‘Time Flies’ special event on September 15th

Apple has just announced a special media event at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT on Tuesday, September 15th.
The event will be a virtual presentation due to, you guessed it, COVID-19.
We’re expecting to see the 5G-capable iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max along with Apple Watch Series 6, AirTags, and possibly a new iPad Air and AirPower charing mat.
Add Apple’s special “Time Flies” Event to your calendar here: https://www.apple.com/apple-events/
8 Comments
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-08/apple-to-hold-online-launch-event-on-sept-15?srnd=technology-vp
So, Apple just announced that they will make an announcement. Got it!
Apple often release cryptic clues about their forthcoming events, but this one is easy to work out.
It’s obviously a new Watch feature enabling users to measure the velocity of houseflies and establish their average speed. The twisted blue graphic is a stylised representation of how they whizz around in the room, while the phrase “Time Flies” refers to how people previously had to measure it using a stopwatch
Thank you for saving me from making the same joke
Those insects like arrows, I’ve been told.
Surely a bluebottle.
Insectograph complication
Apple has already stated that iPhone 12 shipments will be delayed a few weeks. If Apple announces the iPhone 12 in mid September and does not ship them until mid October, we can expect a significant Osborne effect. Thus I would expect an Apple Watch announcement and possibly other items too, but not iPhones.