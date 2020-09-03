Up to 90% of those who tested ‘positive’ for COVID-19 wrongly diagnosed

The most widely used diagnostic test for COVID-19, called a PCR test, provides a simple yes-no answer to the question of whether a patient is infected. But, a yes-no result isn’t really useful. It’s the amount of virus that should dictate the next steps for a patient infected with COVID-19.
The PCR test amplifies genetic matter from the virus in cycles; the fewer cycles required, the greater the amount of virus, or viral load, in the sample. The greater the viral load, the more likely the patient is to be contagious. This cycle threshold is never included in the results sent to doctors and coronavirus patients, although it could tell them how infectious the patients actually are.
Apoorva Mandavilli for The New York Times:
Researchers say the solution is not to test less, or to skip testing people without symptoms, as recently suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, new data underscore the need for more widespread use of rapid tests, even if they are less sensitive.
“The decision not to test asymptomatic people is just really backward,” said Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, referring to the C.D.C. recommendation. “In fact, we should be ramping up testing of all different people,” he said, “but we have to do it through whole different mechanisms.”
In what may be a step in this direction, the Trump administration announced on Thursday [August 27] that it would purchase 150 million rapid tests…
“We’ve been using one type of data for everything, and that is just plus or minus — that’s all,” Dr. Mina said. “We’re using that for clinical diagnostics, for public health, for policy decision-making… It’s really irresponsible, I think, to forgo the recognition that this is a quantitative issue.”
In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found. On Thursday, the United States recorded 45,604 new coronavirus cases, according to a database maintained by The Times. If the rates of contagiousness in Massachusetts and New York were to apply nationwide, then perhaps only 4,500 of those people may actually need to isolate and submit to contact tracing…
Most tests set the limit at 40, a few at 37. This means that you are positive for the coronavirus if the test process required up to 40 cycles, or 37, to detect the virus. Any test with a cycle threshold above 35 is too sensitive, agreed Juliet Morrison, a virologist at the University of California, Riverside. “I’m shocked that people would think that 40 could represent a positive,” she said. A more reasonable cutoff would be 30 to 35, she added. Dr. Mina said he would set the figure at 30, or even less.
Officials at the Wadsworth Center, New York’s state lab, have access to C.T. values from tests they have processed, and analyzed their numbers at The Times‘ request. In July, the lab identified 794 positive tests, based on a threshold of 40 cycles. With a cutoff of 35, about half of those tests would no longer qualify as positive. About 70 percent would no longer be judged positive if the cycles were limited to 30.
In Massachusetts, from 85 to 90 percent of people who tested positive in July with a cycle threshold of 40 would have been deemed negative if the threshold were 30 cycles, Dr. Mina said. “I would say that none of those people should be contact-traced, not one,” he said.
MacDailyNews Take: Making decisions with bad data has long had an acronym known by computer programmers: GIGO (garbage in, garbage out).
Making policy decisions — including closing schools, companies, retail stores, etc. — with bad COVID test data is a recipe for garbage decisions.
We’ve even got Apple closing retail stores based, at least in part, on COVID-19 case spikes. GIGO.
Importantly, this situation can be remedied. The report notes that the F.D.A. says people may have a low viral load when they are newly infected, so a test with less sensitivity would miss these infections. But that problem is easily solved, as Dr. Mina told The Times, “Test them again, six hours later or 15 hours later or whatever,” he said. A rapid test would find these patients quickly, even if it were less sensitive, because their viral loads would quickly rise.
What’s needed is a COVID test that’s fast, cheap, and pletiful enough to frequently test everyone who needs it — even if the test is less sensitive. “It might not catch every last one of the transmitting people, but it sure will catch the most transmissible people, including the superspreaders,” Dr. Mina told The Times. “That alone would drive epidemics practically to zero.”
20 Comments
What a complete clusterfuck this scenario has proved to be…on all fronts. Imagine if we actually encounter a truly deadly plague in the future. What faith have we in ‘experts’ on any level?
Sadly, with a president who puts his own political fortunes ahead of the country, and a country full of lemmings who embrace his lies, experts are indeed sadly dismissed by people who become brainwashed by their cult leader and for some reason, don’t know any better.
What are you talking about? Trump listened to “the experts” (Fauci, Birx) as demanded by the Democrats and their media lapdogs.
It did not benefit Trump to destroy the record-breaking economy he built. Yet, he did it anyway, by listening to the so-called “experts.”
Now that he’s finally got someone with a brain advising him, Dr. Scott Atlas, perhaps this lunacy will finally come to an end.
Breaking News: All politicians are concerned with their “political fortunes.” Yours being to deny President Trump reelection.
The article is about faulty testing that is an absolute disgrace. People are losing their jobs, homes and businesses in states and cities the
most egregious controlled by Democrat politicians looking out for their “political fortunes” at the expense and welfare of their citizens.
Typical political hypocrite, you don’t have a problem with your own party…
Oops.
“Destroy the village to save it” – (see Cuomo, Newsom, de Blasio, Biden’s puppet masters, etc.) was always a superlatively stupid strategy.
Policy decisions should not be made on bad/no data, childish fear, and perceived political expediency (destroy the economy to beat Trump and the GOP).
Demonrats can’t win elections anymore so their only hope is to sabotage the country and try to blame Trump, but American won’t fall for that BS. That’s what illegal immigration is all about. Since American won’t vote for Ds, they have to import illegals that will.
“Up to 90% of those who tested ‘positive’ for COVID-19 wrongly diagnosed” is not a factual statement.
Believing a conspiracy (that saving lives in a pandemic is for the purpose of beating trump) shows how far people have been lured into a cult that eschews fact.
Just compare the US with other countries that have successfully handled the pandemic, because they are saving lives and their economy, not because they are trying to “beat trump.”
“Up to 90% of those who tested ‘positive’ for COVID-19 wrongly diagnosed” is not in any way a factual statement, not based on that article, not based on facts.
It’s mystifying how the pandemic has become politicized, particularly in the United States, with a need to deny it, downplay it, perceive it as an overreaction.
Stepping back, it’s mystifying how easily people either don’t care or aren’t able to identify “facts.”
I imagine many things are mystifying to you.
Over 85 million PCR tests have been conducted in the U.S. since the wild COVID-19 overreaction began. At around $150 each, that’s $12.75 billion thrown away.
Now factor in all of the the wasted hours, inconvenience and closure-induced business failures. Unemployment. Mental health issues. Suicide.
Now add in the trillions spent and to be spent on stimulus. All of it in debt.
Over 6 million Americans who got back a positive COVID-19 test result were likely filled with anxiety (even though the fact is that virtually all of them will survive the China Flu with nary a sniffle). But, according to the Times, most of them – and maybe even the vast majority – likely had only traces of the virus that were too minute and harmless to even classify as a COVID-19 infection.
According to the experts The Times consulted, procedures universally applied caused 90% of the positive diagnoses in one randomly selected set of tests to be bogus.
Universities are canceling all in-person classes for thousands of students for at least two weeks because a handful of them tested “positive” for COVID-19 on these meaningless yes-no tests.
Businesses far and wide, including Apple, are closing up shop based on this testing data.
DEMOCRATS insistence on slowing down COVID’s spread by any means necessary is presented by the media as the only thing that matters. “Follow the science.” Hah!
To the DEMOCRAT PARTY, inflicting collateral hardship, misery, and death on the American people doesn’t even register as a priority. Nor, of course, does respecting our constitutional rights.
I’m sure you have no idea how far you’ve been brainwashed by a president who has foisted misinformation and lies on you for his own political gain, and you eat it up.
In no other developed country do people believe an actual pandemic is a political conspiracy.
It’s really bizarre how a charismatic cult leader can exert such influence over his minions.
Amazing.
I’m not a democrat but I’m not part of the cult, sorry.
You sound like you need some help, so I’ll lay it out for your more plainly:
Nobody sane believes COVID-19 is a political conspiracy. The wild overreaction to COVID-19 in Democrat-led U.S. states where lockdowns and restrictions never end (based on faulty testing data) is the political conspiracy.
It’s time to drop the delusional roid rage moron act. No one can be this oblivious to reality.
Wow – one article quoting a few doctors or scientists and you’re willing to risk people’s lives.
Health policies and strategies on diseases are based about a preponderance of medical and scientific data. False positives are always better than false negatives especially in a pandemic. In a pandemic every false negative enables the virus to spread to other people. A false positive can be identified with repeat testing. The only correct statement is that testing needs to be increased and turnaround time reduced.
Making a pandemic a political issue instead of one about public health is moronic. Furthermore, what the hell is this even doing on “MacDailyNews”?
But since it is: This “information” is just another pathetic, sad denial attempt in the face of cold, hard reality. Compare the US disaster to every other G7 country. The US is still sitting at 40,000 new cases/day and over 1,000 deaths/day. Those numbers don’t change if you decide you don’t like the definition of a covid “diagnosis”.
So, this misdirection is just that, a useless distraction and a lame attempt to further a political agenda. It’s irrelevant because we still have people dying in the US at a daily rate that exceeds World War Ii by a factor of 4, and we’re coming up on 200,000 dead. Maybe we should redefine “death” since we don’t like reality?
Instead of making this a political issue, we should just follow the same public health steps being used successfully EVERYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD.
And I don’t really come to MDN to read this sort of thing. I’d encourage you to stick to what the site is supposedly for.
Thank you.
DUMMY: what the hell is this even doing on “MacDailyNews”?
MDN:
DUMMY: The US is still sitting at 40,000 new cases/day and over 1,000 deaths/day. Those numbers don’t change if you decide you don’t like the definition of a covid “diagnosis”.
DUMMY: We’re coming up on 200,000 dead. Maybe we should redefine “death” since we don’t like reality?
DUMMY: I don’t really come to MDN to read this sort of thing. I’d encourage you to stick to what the site is supposedly for.
Facts aren’t republican or democrat. They’re facts.
It’s amazing how a pathological liar who doesn’t embrace facts, and places his own political fortune above the country’s interest, can so easily persuade so many people, who can so easily input “garbage in” and get “garbage out.”
Despite the science and the facts, the scientists and the experts, the doctors and the front line workers, the global response vs the US response, you know better, because your cult leader has told you so. Garbage in, garbage out.
In no other country is a global pandemic perceived as a political hoax, with a charismatic liar at the helm able to so easily disseminate garbage in, garbage out.
Amazing.
Chuck questions, with apparent frustration and disgust, “what the hell is this even doing on “MacDailyNews” and then proceeds to get his own foot into the ring to show HE KNOWS how to sum it all up. After depositing, he then returns to correcting MDN.
Nice Chuck, nice….I like how you did that.
Clearly someone needs to investigate why the CDC recommended that COVID testing labs use 40 amplification cycles on samples.
Why PCR testing is even still being used to generate data that keeps the country in a state of panic when they’re clearly worthless is another thing that obviously needs to be looked into seriously.
But a more basic question is why PCR tests were being hyped as “the gold standard” for COVID-19 detection before any testing was done to verify that claim when they don’t even detect the virus.
The American people have been frightened into surrendering their most basic liberties based on a test that both Anthony Fauci and CDC director Robert Redfield had to know there was no reason to think was at all reliable.
And once the research showed that the test is likely falsely diagnosing millions of Americans who don’t have COVID-19 with the virus, still nothing was done to end its use.
We’re talking about perhaps the greatest political scandal in all of history. And it’s about time someone found out what those responsible were trying to accomplish and make sure that, whatever it is, their efforts are punished.
Way too much damage was inflicted and way too many lies were told to let this pass. — Michael Thau