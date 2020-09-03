Apple blasts Google, Facebook in new privacy ad

Apple debuted a new TV spot Thursday spotlighting iPhone’s security and privacy features and laying out thinly-veiled criticisms of rivals Google and Facebook.

The 60-second spot features a number of scenarios showcasing how Apple says it keeps users’ data safe.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

There’s a man who tells everyone on a bus that he browsed for eight divorce attorneys last night, a woman having a conversation with her friend at work saying that she hates one of her coworkers, another woman telling a waitress that she purchased a pregnancy test, and a man who continuously shouts his heart rate. The thrust of the ad is that Apple’s technology keeps all of that data safe, while competitors’ don’t… Apple views itself as, and arguably is, more privacy-minded than other tech giants like Facebook, which has repeatedly been called out ever since the Cambridge Analytica data breach in 2018.

MacDailyNews Take: Brutally effective. Apple doesn’t even need to say “Google” or “Facebook” since everyone with a brain is thinking “Google” and “Facebook.”

As we wrote back in September 2015: People who value privacy and security use Apple products.

Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with their data. — Steve Jobs, June 2010

The more people are educated about unchecked data collection and the more who value their privacy, the better Apple’s sales will be. Today, it’s literally Apple against the world. — MacDailyNews, July 14, 2017

Smart people who are concerned with protecting their privacy use Apple products. Certainly not Google and/or Facebook. — MacDailyNews, September 26, 2018