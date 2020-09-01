Apple Watch Series 6 rumored to feature blood oxygen monitoring

The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected soon along with some useful new health tracking and monitoring capabilities.
Back in March, 9to5Mac found clues in iOS 14 code that revealed Apple Watch would likely add blood oxygen monitoring for the first time.
The most notable new feature we could see in Apple Watch Series 6 models is blood oxygen monitoring, which would allow the Apple Watch to detect and monitor the oxygen levels in the blood. Normal blood oxygen is between 95 and 100 percent, and when blood oxygen levels drop, it can be indicative of a health problem that needs immediate medical attention.
Code in iOS 14 suggests that Apple will provide notifications when blood oxygen levels drop below a healthy threshold, allowing Apple Watch owners to get quick help when affected by a respiratory or cardiac problem. Blood oxygen monitoring would be a useful feature amid the ongoing pandemic, as the virus can cause oxygen levels to drop, and people experiencing reduced oxygen intake need emergency help.
MacDailyNews Take: One thing’s for sure, unless you need one immediately, now is not the time to buy a new Apple Watch!
3 Comments
When this comes please post oxygen saturation with and without you mask so we can kill at least one conspiracy argument.
Actually, it would be the CO2 (carbon dioxide) that would potentially increase behind a nonporous mask and make one feel short of breath. The O2 (oxygen) levels would be a lagging indicator. Since the watch won’t measure CO2, this would neither prove nor disprove that argument.
In theory all previous Apple Watches could do the same thing since the HR measurements are oximetrically based but I wonder about batteries –