Apple Watch Series 6 rumored to feature blood oxygen monitoring

The Apple Watch‌ Series 6 is expected soon along with some useful new health tracking and monitoring capabilities.

Back in March, 9to5Mac found clues in iOS 14 code that revealed Apple Watch would likely add blood oxygen monitoring for the first time.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The most notable new feature we could see in ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6 models is blood oxygen monitoring, which would allow the ‌Apple Watch‌ to detect and monitor the oxygen levels in the blood. Normal blood oxygen is between 95 and 100 percent, and when blood oxygen levels drop, it can be indicative of a health problem that needs immediate medical attention. Code in iOS 14 suggests that Apple will provide notifications when blood oxygen levels drop below a healthy threshold, allowing ‌Apple Watch‌ owners to get quick help when affected by a respiratory or cardiac problem. Blood oxygen monitoring would be a useful feature amid the ongoing pandemic, as the virus can cause oxygen levels to drop, and people experiencing reduced oxygen intake need emergency help.

MacDailyNews Take: One thing’s for sure, unless you need one immediately, now is not the time to buy a new Apple Watch!