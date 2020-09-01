Apple targets more than 75 million 5G iPhone 12 sales

In a a sign of how much demand Apple anticipates for the forthcoming iPhone 12 series even amid the global pandemic and economic downturn, Apple is preparing assemblers to produce more than 75 million of its new 5G-enabled iPhones ahead of the highly-anticipated iPhone’s fall launch.

M. Corey Goldman for TheStreet:

The company is expecting shipments of its various iPhone 12 models to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The four new phones will be split into two basic and two high-end models for the first time, and all will feature OLED displays with improved color and clarity.

The two regular iPhones will come in a new 5.4-inch size and a 6.1-inch option, while the Pro devices will offer a choice of a 6.1-inch or an enlarged 6.7-inch display, the biggest screen size Apple has offered on an iPhone.

The company is also planning a dark blue color option on the Pro models to replace the Midnight Green of 2019’s iPhone 11 Pro line.