Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE is assembled in India

Apple’s latest — and most affordable — iPhone, the second generation iPhone SE (2020), is being assembled in India, the company confirmed in an official statement given to The Times of India.

:

Apple’s 2020 iPhone SE was launched on April 15 and comes at a starting price of Rs 42,500, making it the cheapest iPhone one can buy in India. The assembly of the iPhone SE is already underway and the units assembled in India are expected to hit the markets really soon. iPhone SE is being assembled in India by Wistron at its facility in Bengaluru.

Apart from Wistron, another Apple manufacturers Foxconn has an assembling unit in Chennai, where two of the most popular iPhones in the world are assembled. Both the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have topped the selling charts across the world and are now being assembled in India.