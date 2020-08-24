Apple Watch dominates global smartwatch revenue with 51.4% share

The global smartwatch market posted a healthy 20% revenue growth in H1 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and shipments remaining flat compared to the same period last year, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s IoT service.

Commenting on the smartwatch market dynamics, Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim said in a statement, “The smartwatch space remains a popular consumer device segment, compared to the downturn seen in smartphone demand and many other segments in the first six months of 2020 due to the devastation caused by COVID-19. Close to 42 million smartwatches were shipped in the first half of 2020 as wearables continue to see greater demand with consumers becoming more health conscious. India (+57% YoY), Europe (+9% YoY) and the US (+5% YoY), the most affected regions of COVID-19, saw a healthy growth in smartwatch shipments which offset the decline in other markets.”

Global Smartwatch Shipment Revenue Share % in H1 2020 vs H1 2019



Lim added, “Apple continued to dominate the smartwatch market both in volume and value. Apple captured a record half of the market in terms of revenue due to strong demand for the Apple Watch Series 5 models. In terms of shipment volumes, Apple Watch grew 22% globally with Europe and North America being the fastest growing markets in the first half of 2020.”

MacDailyNews Take: On the IQ bell curve, half of consumers are above average. The rest are as confused as always, blindly taking random stabs at junk as the IQ-deprived are wont to do.