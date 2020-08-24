Apple celebrates U.S. national parks’ 104th birthday; supports the National Park Foundation

In celebration of the US National Park Service’s 104th birthday, on August 25, Apple today is introducing new ways for customers to support America’s parks — in person or from home. A new Apple Pay donation program, Apple Watch Activity Challenge, and special content collections give people the chance to experience the parks and learn more about what makes them an incredible national resource. These collections will be available in the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and the App Store.

From August 24 through 30, Apple will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the US.

“Our national parks strengthen our connection to nature, to one another, and to the soul of our nation,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a press release. “We’re excited to continue building on our four-year partnership with the National Park Foundation, and to support their work to preserve our parks for generations to come.”

With support from Apple, the National Park Foundation’s youth programs have given thousands of kids the chance to learn about the parks in their schools, find inspiration in day trips to their local parks, immerse themselves in multiday camping trips, or challenge themselves with service corps programs that foster leadership, new skills, and appreciation for public lands. Apple is also working closely with the foundation to help these programs meet the needs of students and teachers while operating safely in light of COVID-19.

“We are proud to partner with Apple to celebrate our national parks and provide learning experiences across a young person’s journey to and through adulthood,” said National Park Foundation President and CEO Will Shafroth, in a statement. “From natural landscapes to cultural and historic sites across our nation, national parks provide endless opportunities to connect kids of all ages to America’s diverse natural and cultural heritage.”

This month, Apple is also encouraging people to celebrate and learn more about the parks through special content collections.

The Apple TV app will feature a national parks highlight on the Watch Now page, including “Aerial America” from the Smithsonian Channel, along with other relevant shows and movies that explore and celebrate the natural world. In the App Store, customers can check out a collection of its most popular apps for safely exploring the outdoors, including AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run (AllTrails, Inc.), National Park Trail Guide (Adventure Projects Inc.), PeakVisor (Routes Software SRL), and other guides to parks and trails around the world. And Apple Music will feature its updated Nature Awaits playlist, so even if users can’t make it out to the parks, they can hit play and let their imaginations wander.

On August 30, Apple Watch users around the world can celebrate with an Activity Challenge inspired by national parks. To participate, they can record a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more to earn an Activity award and animated stickers for Messages.