Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.95, or 1.20%, to $503.43, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $515.14.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $203.32.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 84,978,851 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 37,973,303 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 38.18.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.152 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.152T

2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.657T

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.617T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.080T

5. Facebook (FB) – $773.141B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $525.984B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $376.836B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $375.370B

• Walmart (WMT) – $371.934B

• Disney (DIS) – $236.165B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $228.464B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $215.573B

• Intel (INTC) – $208.992B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.097B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $115.037B

• IBM (IBM) – $111.972B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $97.541B

• Sony (SNE) – $96.990B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.380B

• Dell (DELL) – $45.590B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.770B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.441B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.391B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.669B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.667B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.718B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.525B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.603M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: At the end of July, Apple’s Board of Directors approved a 4-for-1 stock split “to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.” Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business today, August 24, 2020, will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.