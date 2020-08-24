Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.95, or 1.20%, to $503.43, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $515.14.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $203.32.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 84,978,851 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 37,973,303 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 38.18.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.152 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.152T
2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.657T
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.617T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.080T
5. Facebook (FB) – $773.141B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $525.984B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $376.836B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $375.370B
• Walmart (WMT) – $371.934B
• Disney (DIS) – $236.165B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $228.464B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $215.573B
• Intel (INTC) – $208.992B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.097B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $115.037B
• IBM (IBM) – $111.972B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $97.541B
• Sony (SNE) – $96.990B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.380B
• Dell (DELL) – $45.590B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.770B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.441B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.391B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.669B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.667B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.718B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.525B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.603M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: At the end of July, Apple’s Board of Directors approved a 4-for-1 stock split “to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.” Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business today, August 24, 2020, will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.
4 Comments
With today/24th being the “accounting day” for the share split, is there any expectation the share excitement rose up to this date and it might simmer tomorrow and following?
Does anyone know why there’s a 1-wk delay between the actual accounting of the share split and the day that trading will reflect the change?
Half a trillion dollars ahead of the next most valuable (Saudi Aramco aside).
When I looked at Apple’s pre-market share price this morning and it was over $510 and the Dow was up a few hundred points, I figured it was going to be another strong day for Apple, but it fizzled. This despite Katy Huberty’s price target upgrade from $431 to $520. The market is really tricky to read just for one day and yet analysts make predictions about stocks six months in advance. Yeah, good luck with that.
I’m starting to hear chatter about a major Apple pullback/correction after the split due to profit-taking, P/E being too high, Apple going up too far, too fast, etc. The usual babble that takes place after a long stock run-up. Of course, some of that makes perfect sense, but it seems redundant to mention it. One would think it’s a given that no stock goes up nonstop forever. However, they mentioned it for Apple and not Tesla which is supposedly just getting started on the way to $5000 a share.
I too have a feeling that the short sellers are going to start bringing APPL stock down…bring it down to reality so to speak. Whatever the case, I’m long on APPL.