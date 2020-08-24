Apple to reopen U.S. retail stores that were twice shuttered due to COVID-19 fears

Apple plans to reopen U.S. retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due fears over local COVID-19 case increases, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is slated to open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous discussing plans that haven’t been made public. In most cases, the stores will operate on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the people said.
Apple initially closed all of its 270 U.S. stores in March when the pandemic began spreading. It then started re-opening stores in May, only to re-close more than 120 of them over the past couple of months due to local increases in cases.
During the pandemic, Apple has re-assigned thousands of retail employees to online sales and support positions. Apple told staff that those workers would remain in that role for the foreseeable future, but they may be re-assigned back to their retail stores depending on the needs of individual locations.
MacDailyNews Take: 👍🏻
Enough with the mass hysteria driven by “learned idiots” like Neil Ferguson and Anthony Fauci.
Lockdown was a panic measure and I believe history will say trying to control Covid-19 through lockdown was a monumental mistake on a global scale, the cure was worse than the disease.
I never want to see national lockdown again. It was always a temporary measure that simply delayed the stage of the epidemic we see now. It was never going to change anything fundamentally, however low we drove down the number of cases, and now we know more about the virus and how to track it we should not be in this position again.
We absolutely should never return to a position where children cannot play or go to school.
I believe the harm lockdown is doing to our education, health care access, and broader aspects of our economy and society will turn out to be at least as great as the harm done by Covid-19.
Closing schools was not an epidemiologically sensible thing to do.
Evidence shows that children very rarely transmit to adults and there is not a single documented example of a child transmitting to a teacher in school.
But throughout this pandemic we have been very bad at communicating the actual risk of infection to individuals.
Instead of concentrating on schools we should have been concentrating on care homes. We were not really thinking about where the risk lies, just on suppressing the virus.
We should open schools, monitor closely for any outbreaks and have effective plans in place to deal with them if they happen. The bottom line is that if we want to relax measures we have to accept there will be some outbreaks, which will be containable if we don’t open up too far, and not go into panic mode again.
As we lift restrictions, the most important thing is to make sure that people who need protection are protected – particularly those over 70 or with underlying health conditions. This is not a one size fits all.
The challenge we have is asymptomatic transmission, particularly in younger age groups who may not get symptoms. The answer is more testing. This he said should also include schools because even though there is less risk of transmission from children or severe illness among children, testing in schools would inspire confidence about the safety of opening them.
Healthcare workers, care home workers and social care workers. Testing of teachers in schools and universities would have to be done on the scale of the Premier League – they made it work and used testing to get their core activity up and running.
People say cost is an issue with widespread testing but the cost of not doing it is absolutely enormous because without it we cannot unlock society.
The Premier League carried out 40,000 tests to run its final series of matches – and it was successful. This should be a benchmark. If you can run football safely you can run businesses and schools safely with the same strict testing regime. Schools and businesses need to think like the Premier League. — University of Edinburgh Professor Mark Woolhouse OBE
Surprise! I agree with you. The way to get a handle on this is—and always was—for an overwhelming majority of Americans to follow reasonable public health guidelines. Those include social distancing, good hygiene, masks where appropriate, and above all, lots of reliable tests providing prompt results, followed up by effective contact tracing and strong quarantine protocols. Essentially what The Premier League and NBA did, but applied to the population at large. The countries that did that have suffered only a fraction of US deaths while suffering less damage to their economies.
However, that is never going to happen until the overwhelming majority of Americans take the virus seriously. In turn, that is never going to happen until our leaders on the national, state, and local levels start talking and acting as if it is a serious threat. I was watching a film last night on the Battle of Britain and was struck with how utterly 40,000 deaths from the Blitz disrupted society. We have suffered over four times that many deaths, yet we still have men in high places assuring us that “it is what it is” and will soon disappear.
So long as that message is out there, Americans will continue to crowd into bars and drink like there is no tomorrow. Thanks to them, there are many thousands more Americans who will have no tomorrows.
The Battle of Britain (The Air Battle for England) occurred in 1940. The population of England in 1940 was ~38.1 million. 40K deaths was 0.105% of England’s total population in 1940. The deaths were, in effect, random happening across all age ranges, based on nothing more than where the bomb exploded.
The population of the U.S. is ~330.1 million. 177K deaths is 0.054% of the U.S. total population. Over 80% of the deaths is the U.S. due to COVID-19 have been to the retired, aged, and sick, i.e. non-productive members of society.
You are vastly overestimating the economic impact of the U.S. COVID-19 deaths by wrongly equating the situation with The Battle of Britain where thousands of working age men and women of childbearing age were killed.
Standard disclaimer for Libs who cannot digest simple facts without some meaningless outpouring of emotion: It is sad that 80% of the COVID-19 deaths happened in nursing homes (thank Cuomo in NY for many of those), to obese diabetics whose only attempt at at exercise throughout their entire lives was lifting fork to face, and to the cigarette smokers (we’ll miss their cancer stick taxes, but not too much as they end up costing society far more than they contribute). Somehow the U.S. economy will survive the fact that they’ve now shuffled off this mortal coil a year or two sooner than they normally would have, sparing the bankrupt social safety net from further losses (which, of course, actually helps the economy, completley negating your point).
I’ve given you facts, logic, and even the requisite dollop of emotion √ for the vacuous Libs. Never let it be said that I’m not a giver.
with all the looting and protest apple might want to change all the large glass windows for a little space grey titanium