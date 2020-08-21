Apple to offset ‘iPhone 12’ 5G costs with less expensive batteries

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in an effort to keep costs in line on next-generation hardware, Apple will adopt less expensive, less complex batteries for next- and future-gen “iPhone 12,” “iPhone 12S,” and “AirPods 3” products.

Mikey Campbell for AppleInsider:

Starting with this year’s expected “iPhone 12” family, Kuo in a note to investors on Friday said he believes Apple will reduce the number of rigid-flex battery board layers and squeeze active cell components into a smaller area to achieve an average unit price 40% to 50% lower than iPhone 11. Looking ahead of 2021, Apple’s “iPhone 12S” will ditch rigid-flex boards for a flexible architecture that should shave 30% to 40% off “iPhone 12” battery unit costs.

Apple is looking for ways to offset a costly upgrade to 5G, Kuo says. The analyst pegs the cost of upgrading to sub-6Ghz and millimeter wave technologies at $75 to $85 and $125 to $135, respectively. The strategy should keep consumer pricing steady during the transition to 5G.

Kuo adds that Apple will make similar moves with its AirPods lineup. The company is predicted to abandon existing second-generation AirPods battery PCB tech for a system-in-package design that will debut with a third-generation model in the first half of 2021. The new unit’s battery cells will further drive down average unit cost, which is on track to sink 25% to 35% in the second half of 2020, Kuo says.