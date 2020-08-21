Mighty Apple powers jump in Dow

Shares of Apple and, to a lesser extent, JPMorgan Chase are seeing positive growth Friday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory.

MarketWatch:

The Dow was most recently trading 72 points higher (0.3%), as shares of Apple Inc. and JPMorgan Chase are contributing about a quarter of the blue-chip gauge’s intraday rally.

Apple Inc.’s shares are up $9.82 (2.1%) while those of JPMorgan Chase have risen $0.92 (0.9%), combining for a roughly 74-point boost for the Dow.