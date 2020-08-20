eBay flooded with hundreds of iPhones with Fortnite installed

There are currently hundreds of listings on eBay for Apple iPhone’s with the Fortnite app installed as a selling point. While there are some iPhones available that are reasonably priced, many of the prices listed are BSI, ranging from over $1,000 to up to $10,000.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Unsurprisingly, few of the iPhones priced at thousands of dollars have bids, as most people don’t appear that desperate to play Fortnite on a mobile device at this time. There’s one ‌iPhone‌ 8 with Fortnite installed that has two bids over $4,000, but those are most likely fake bids. An iPhone SE 2020 with Fortnite is currently priced at $345, which is reasonable, and there’s an iPhone XS with Fortnite that’s going for $233 at the current time. Given the myriad other ways to play Fortnite, most of these eBay sellers likely won’t see purchases.

MacDailyNews Note: While Epic Games’ clearly manufactured legal crusade quixotically plods along, Fortnite continues to be playable on iPhone‌s and iPads with the game installed before the app was pulled, on some pretend iPhone‌s and iPads (derivative Android junk) with the game installed before the app was pulled by perpetual Apple-follower Google, Macs, crappy Windows PCs, and Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft game consoles.

Good luck, eBay sellers of iPhones with Fortnite, you’re going to need it at those prices!