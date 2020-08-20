Apple releases watchOS 7 public beta 2

Ten days after seeding the first public beta and just a few days after seeding a new beta to developers, Apple today seeded watchOS 7 public beta 2 to testers.

watchOS 7 will deliver enhanced customization tools and powerful new health and fitness features to the world’s most advanced smartwatch. Personalization is taken to an entirely new level with shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, while sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, additional workout types including dance, and a new hearing health feature give greater insight into overall well-being and are designed with privacy in mind. Conveniently on the wrist, Maps is updated with cycling directions and Siri now offers language translation.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌watchOS 7‌ update can be downloaded after installing the proper profile from Apple’s Public Beta website. ‌watchOS 7‌ should not be installed on a primary device as it is still an early beta and there could be bugs, plus there is no way to downgrade back to watchOS 6. ‌watchOS 7‌ is a major update that introduces a new Sleep Tracking feature for the Apple Watch, which is designed to measure how long you’re asleep as you wear the ‌Apple Watch‌ while sleeping. There’s a new watch Face Sharing feature that lets you share watch faces with others and install new watch faces from the App Store, Messages, Mail, websites, and more.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’ve got a testing Apple Watch, go get watchOS 7 public beta 2 and let us know what you find!