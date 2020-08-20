Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $10.27, or 2.22%, to $473.10, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $473.56.

Image: Apple logoApple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 30,804,346 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,721,723 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 35.88.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.023 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.023T
2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.652T
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.624T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.073T
5. Facebook (FB) – $766.361B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $510.986B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $373.065B
• Walmart (WMT) – $369.768B
• Disney (DIS) – $231.475B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $229.510B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $219.581B
• Intel (INTC) – $209.12B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.646B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $113.408B
• IBM (IBM) – $109.676B
• Sony (SNE) – $96.899B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $97.177B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.438B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.179B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.815B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.502B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.939B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.704B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.713B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.550B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.134M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: To infinity and beyond!

