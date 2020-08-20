Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $10.27, or 2.22%, to $473.10, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $473.56.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 30,804,346 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,721,723 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 35.88.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.023 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.023T

2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.652T

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.624T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.073T

5. Facebook (FB) – $766.361B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $510.986B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $373.065B

• Walmart (WMT) – $369.768B

• Disney (DIS) – $231.475B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $229.510B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $219.581B

• Intel (INTC) – $209.12B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.646B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $113.408B

• IBM (IBM) – $109.676B

• Sony (SNE) – $96.899B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $97.177B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.438B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.179B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.815B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.502B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.939B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.704B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.713B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.550B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.134M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: To infinity and beyond!