Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $10.27, or 2.22%, to $473.10, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $473.56.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 30,804,346 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,721,723 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 35.88.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.023 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.023T
2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.652T
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.624T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.073T
5. Facebook (FB) – $766.361B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $510.986B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $373.065B
• Walmart (WMT) – $369.768B
• Disney (DIS) – $231.475B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $229.510B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $219.581B
• Intel (INTC) – $209.12B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.646B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $113.408B
• IBM (IBM) – $109.676B
• Sony (SNE) – $96.899B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $97.177B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.438B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.179B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.815B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.502B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.939B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.704B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.713B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.550B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.134M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: To infinity and beyond!
3 Comments
My gobs have been smacked once again.
So after the split are we going to have to wait until it gets back up to $473 again for these public service announcements? That could take months. 🙂
For a doomed company, Apple is doing rather well. Hey, Rod Hall, what you got to say for yourself? Have you gone into hiding? Show yourself and give us more logical reasons not to buy Apple stock.