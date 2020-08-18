S&P 500 hits record high completing recovery from COVID-19 crash

The S&P 500 index today hit a new all-time high, completing its recovery from the stock market crash caused by the onset of the COVID-19 panic in February. The S&P 500 index was up at 3,394.99 points at 9:48am EDT, topping the high of 3,393.52 hit on February 19, 2020.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in June was the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to reclaim record highs as investors gravitated to stocks including Amazon.com and Netflix seen as stay-at-home winners from COVID-19 lockdowns.
On the day, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% putting it up about 55% from March’s lows. The Nasdaq gained 0.6% to hit a record high and the Dow Jones Industrials, which is still about 6% off its February highs, added 0.1%. Of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the technology index , which includes Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp , has climbed about 25% this year, while the consumer discretionary index, which includes Amazon, has jumped 22%.
Closing at a record high, according to a widely accepted definition, would confirm that the S&P 500 has been in a new bull market since its pandemic low on March 23.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s amazing how much can change in a few short months! Hopefully, this recovery will continue.
22 Comments
No doubt Trump will claim it was all his doing.
No doubt Obama will claim it was all his doing.
11 weeks FIRED!
Based on what?
Oh, liberal pipe dreams.
Right…
Danox, you are a fucking idiot
No doubt Biden will claim is was all his doing.
No doubt Harris will claim it was all her doing (as she sticks the knife deeper into Biden)
No, that’ll Be crybaby Nancy Pelosi and her littleboy Schumer.
Americans must not continue to die unnecessarily. Adults must resume employment and our youth return to school. Locking down America while awaiting an imperfect vaccine has done far more damage to Americans than the coronavirus. We are confident that thousands of lives would be saved with early treatment of high-risk individuals with a cocktail of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin. Americans must not live in fear. As Dr. Harvey Risch’s Newsweek article declares, “The key to defeating COVID-19 already exists. We need to start using it.”
Very Respectfully,
George C. Fareed, MD
Michael M. Jacobs, MD, MPH
Donald C. Pompan, MD
Open letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/08/17/mn_governor_quietly_reverses_course_on_hydroxychloroquine__143978.html
Hydroxychloroquine works in high-risk patients, and saying otherwise is dangerous
Many of the things President Trump has said and been widely maligned by Democrat know-nothings turn out to be true, from “Obama wiretapped my campaign” on through to today.
Mistakenly, Trump uses the stock market’s rise as a report card for his success. Though I’m pleased it’s gaining, (irrationally overweight AAPL), it’s not necessarily a sign of a healthy and balance econ.
The market is rising and has been rising because of infusions…not because of fundamental economic data. Take these away and there’s no way the fundamentals support the gains.
So what? The stock market surge was the only thing Obama had to tout regarding his economic success as well. With regard to unemployment numbers dropping, big government (15,000 IRS agents for ACA) and McDonald’s are the reasons Obama had to be thankful.
Oh, and let’s not forget Obama’s multiple use of quantitative easing!
What a foolish, non-substantial comment…as you try to support your team.
Both O and Don had/have mis-used the stock market. Debt is the fuel…the debt-firebox was loaded heavily by O and continues to be so with Don. The infusions are nothing but debt upon debt, but the market doesn’t care…it’s money that feeds the monster for a little while longer.
Focus…the ACA wasn’t part of the discussion.
The stock market has nothing to do with poor folks, the average 9 to 5 worker or most people in the middle who don’t own stock, it is a vehicle by which those who already have money (the Gentry) can get richer.
It is only loosely connected to main street, don’t be misled into believing there is one to one connection there isn’t.
What is the % of Americans who DIRECTLY own stock and no a all fund account (IRA) does not count, to MAX your returns you must have direct ownership of stock shares, be in it to win, your party, race, religion, does not matter. Note they use too but in the age of internet trading they don’t matter, VC’s however those things still do matter.
Yes, the “infusions,” or the Fed’s stilting/buying up debt, benefit the people that hold those assets (this includes APPL, and the rest of the FAMNG)…because it includes bonds and stocks. With these stocks making up 20% of the S & P, it’s no wonder they are all in record territory. In essence, people that have $$ benefit the most, or those in the place of managing the $$.
“Main street” people are benefitting from the PPP, but most aren’t using the $$ to invest in stocks, bonds, etc. It’s not impossible to own stock as a “main-streeter,” but most don’t have the saver’s mindset anyways, so they’d dump shares when high to buy a new car, or…. Saving is not heralded.
This process has been going full steam since the ’08 challenge, but it wasn’t the start. Things started to really become unleashed around the change of gold as standard.
170,000 dead and counting. An accomplishment neither Obama nor Biden could duplicate. It takes a stable genius to kill that many fellow Americans and then whine about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for it. LOL
JWW, you are a fscking idiot
oh please. He killed? Drama-much?
I thought Cuomo killed them. Doesn’t New York have the highest COVID death rate in the WORLD?
Trumpet only cares about Grifting and his orange war paint.