New iPhone 12 dummy photos give close-up look at iPhone 4-like design

In October, Apple is expected to unveil the company’s new iPhone lineup consist of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. New photos today of dummy units made by an iPhone case maker offer a closer look at iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with their gorgeous iPhone 4-like design.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Today’s images, which come via Apple fan community in Israel HaAppelistim, offer yet another close-up look at the new flat-edge design of the upcoming iPhone 12, and even a comparison of just how similar the new design is to the iPhone 4. These dummy iPhone units begin to surface every year around this time. The dummy units are used by case makers (these cases appear to come from accessory maker Skech) to design their new accessories before the official iPhone announcement, as evident by the cases visible in today’s images.

MacDailyNews Take: These photos remind us how iPhone 12 vs. iPhone SE (2020) will be the starkest reminder yet of just how antiquated and space-occupying is the Home button.

Returning to the seminal iPhone 4 design, considered by many, including us to be the highest quality, most beautiful iPhone design ever (it persisted through the iPhone 4S, 5, and 5S) is a stroke of design-recycling genius. The only things “wrong” with it are, of course, the inelegant-but-reportedly-shrinking kludge (notch) and the Sleep/Wake button stupidly misplaced directly across from the volume buttons instead of on top, where it belongs (Apple must love unintended screenshots, having users turn off their iPhones when trying to adjust volume, etc.).

And, yes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has us drooling already!

