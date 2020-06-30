New video offers hands-on look at iPhone 12 design in all three expected sizes

It’s been widely-rumors since seemingly before the release of iPhone 11 that Apple will launch four different iPhone 12 models later this year, all with 5G-capability and OLED screens.

Via serial leaker Jon Prosser, from last month, we expect the following models, names, specs, and prices:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The hands-on video illustrates much of what previous reports have indicated about the iPhone 12 lineup. For example, reports had suggested that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model will have a height that is “midway between the original iPhone SE and iPhone 8,” while the 6.1-inch version will be midway between the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be “slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.” One of the most interesting things to note here is that the body of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is physically smaller than the iPhone SE 2, even though it features a larger display. This is, of course, due to the fact that the iPhone 12 features a near-bezeless design, where as the iPhone SE 2 features large top and bottom bezels with a home button.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 12 vs. iPhone SE (2020) will be the starkest reminder yet of just how antiquated and space-occupying is the Home button.

Returning to the seminal iPhone 4 design, considered by many, including us to be the highest quality, most beautiful iPhone design ever (it persisted through the iPhone 4S, 5, and 5S) is a stroke of design-recycling genius. The only things “wrong” with it are, of course, the inelegant-but-reportedly-shrinking kludge (notch) and the Sleep/Wake button stupidly misplaced directly across from the volume buttons instead of on top, where it belongs (Apple must love unintended screenshots, having users turn off their iPhones when trying to adjust volume, etc.).

And, yes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has us drooling already!