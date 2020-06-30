Michelle Lee promoted to director of Apple TV+ domestic programming

Michelle Lee has been promoted to director, domestic programming at Apple TV+, Deadline reports. Lee will continue to report to Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted development and current programming.

Lee joined Apple in late 2017. For some five years prior, Lee served as producing partner to Emmy-winning writer and showrunner Jason Katims at Universal Television-based True Jack Productions,” Holloway reports. “There Lee developed and executive produced multiple series, including the upcoming ‘Rise’ for NBC, ‘The Path’ for Hulu, ‘About a Boy’ for NBC, and ‘Pure Genius’ for CBS.”

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Lee has been overseeing The Morning Show and another series from Apple’s inaugural slate, anthology comedy Little America, from the start. Both have emerged as major awards contenders for Apple… In a senior creative role on Cherniss’ team, Lee will continue to shepherd The Morning Show and Little America — both headed to their second seasons. — as well as the upcoming series Pachinko, Physical, starring Rose Byrne, Brie Larson’s CIA spy drama, and Joseph Gordon Leavitt’s Mr Corman, among others.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations, Michelle!