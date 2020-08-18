Verizon Unlimited plans add new perks, access to Apple Music, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

With more value included in Mix & Match Unlimited plans and an extended agreement with The Walt Disney Company, Verizon customers get more movies and shows, more sports, more data and more ways to save.

Beginning August 20, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+1 will be included in select Mix & Match Unlimited wireless plans, along with features like Apple Music and the ultra-fast speeds of 5G Ultra Wideband, giving customers more value at the same price.

“Our new Mix & Match plans make the choice clearer than ever: customers get the best network and the best value with Verizon,” said Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing and Products of Verizon Consumer Group, in a statement. “We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we’re adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs.”

“The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are please

Here’s a breakdown of how customers can Mix & Match when signing-up for four lines with AutoPay and paperless billing included:



More info here.

MacDailyNews Note: Beginning August 20, customers can visit verizon.com/plans to choose from Start, Play More, Do More, Get More and Just Kids. Verizon says that discounts are also available for military, nurses, teachers, first responders and students.