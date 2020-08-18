Apple releases fifth developer betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14

Apple today provided developers with new builds of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. This is the fifth round of developer betas for Apple’s upcoming major operating system releases for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The newest beta versions can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by participants in the Developer Beta program, or as an over-the-air update for devices already using the betas.

Public beta versions arrive within a few days of the developer versions, accessible via the Apple Beta Software Program site, with the most recent released on August 6.

The fifth iteration of builds replaces the fourth from August 4, the third beta round on July 22, the second round from July 7, and the first round from June 22.