Apple’s iOS 14 beta 4: All the new features and changes

Apple made improvements to features in the fourth developer beta of iOS 14, including a new TV widget, the return of 3D Touch on supported devices, and support for the Exposure Notification (contact tracing) API.

iOS 14 promises to bring a fresh look to the things you do most often with your iPhone, making them easier than ever. New features help you get what you need in the moment. And the apps you use all the time become even more intelligent, more personal, and more private.

Andrew O’Hara:

We’re continuing to dig through the latest iOS 14 beta, but we’ve already uncovered several new features, changes, and enhancements. The biggest changes in this update include support for COVID-19 Exposure Notification. This includes a new section in the Settings app and support for multiple supports apps. Originally, iOS 14 did not include support for Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API. 3D Touch, which was removed from compatible devices in the previous beta, has also returned.

