iPad Pro keyboard shootout: $160 Logitech Folio Touch vs. $300 Apple Magic Keyboard

Logitech recently debuted the Folio Touch, a keyboard and trackpad case designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro that looks to compete with Apple’s Magic Keyboard. MacRumors compares the $160 Folio Touch to Apple’s $300 Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, putting the beautiful Multi-Touch screen up on display with a floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable design features a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, offering a comfortable and responsive typing experience, whether working on a lap or on a desk. The click-anywhere trackpad of Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for fluid navigation, easy cursor control, and precise adjustments. With USB-C pass-through charging, Magic Keyboard keeps the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories, including external drives and displays. And for added security, when Magic Keyboard is attached and closed, the iPad Pro microphones are disconnected, preventing any audio data from being compromised.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Logitech is selling the Folio Touch for $160, while Apple’s Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌ is much more expensive at $300, so right off the bat, it has a huge advantage when it comes to price. Logitech’s Folio Touch is an appealing Magic Keyboard alternative because it offers the same functionality as the Magic Keyboard, and when it comes to the stand and the versatility of the case design, it’s even better than the Magic Keyboard. There are some perks to the Magic Keyboard like that extra USB-C port and the more unique and visually appealing hinge design, but at $160, the Logitech Folio is definitely worth considering for those who are looking for an ‌iPad Pro‌ keyboard. The biggest downside is that it’s not yet available for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve tried them both. Apple’s Magic Keyboard offers unparalleled build quality. It’s a great, premium-priced iPad keyboard and trackpad and exactly what we expect of an Apple-designed product. It’s worth the extra money.