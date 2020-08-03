Panera Bread offers 3% Daily Cash Back on Apple Card

Today, Panera Bread announced that guests can now get unlimited 3% Daily Cash Back on Apple Card when they use the Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Panera app, on Panera.com or for at-register purchases in bakery-cafes nationwide. Panera is the only restaurant to offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card as it accelerates its focus on digital innovation.

“Panera aims for each guest experience to be simple, easy and fast,” said George Hanson, Panera’s Chief Digital Officer, in a statement. “More guests than ever are digitizing their wallets and opting for contactless payments as part of our new normal, and Panera wants to be part of that solution. As a brand committed to value, we are excited to be the first restaurant bringing our guests 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card when they purchase their favorite Panera soups, salads and sandwiches.”

Customers get a percentage of every Apple Card purchase back in Daily Cash. Daily Cash is added to customers’ Apple Cash card each day and can be used right away for purchases using Apple Pay, to put toward their Apple Card balance or send to friends and family in Messages.

Along with offering 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card when guests use Apple Card with Apple Pay, Panera offers a variety of off-premise ordering options for guests including Contactless Delivery, Curbside Pick -Up or Drive Thru. To best meet the needs of today’s customers, bakery-cafes nationwide are operating under a strict set of safety measures and protocols for the safety of guests and associates. Apple Pay creates a safe, more secure and private way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash, all while using the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

Panera continues to deliver innovative technologies to guests. Recently, an early preview of Panera’s plans to introduce App Clips was featured during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Panera also successfully rolled out Sign In with Apple to the MyPanera iOS app in May 2020, making it easier than ever for customers to sign-in with their Apple ID.

For more information, visit www.apple.com/apple-card.