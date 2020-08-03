Apple iPhone assembler eyes major production shift out of China to India

In a major production shift out of China as part of global business’ efforts to diversify supply chains following the COVID-19 debacle, a contract manufacturer for Apple is shifting six production lines capable of exporting some $5 billion worth of iPhones from India above and beyond those catering to the domestic Indian market.
The establishment of the facility is expected to generate employment for around 55,000 Indian workers over a year or so, sources familiar with the exercise told TOI. The vendors may expand the operations beyond phones to include tablets and even computers and laptops in the coming years.
China has come under increased scrutiny after the COVID-19 global health crisis as it tried to suppress the outbreak in Wuhan. With trade tension already mounting and Beijing’s role under the lens, several global giants are looking to diversify their production bases across the world. India has aggressively moved in seeking to be part of the new production supply chain.
Container loads of goods from Apple’s key contract manufacturer have already reached India in the wake of the pandemic and China’s initial attempt to smother information about its outbreak…
Apple’s contract manufacturers, Wistron, Pegatron and Foxconn, Korean giant Samsung along with Indian players such as Dixon Lava and Micromax will manufacture mobile phones under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme. Foxconn already has a plant, while Wistron and Pegatron are likely to follow suit.
MacDailyNews Take: BLTN. What did we write long before COVID-19? Oh, right:
It’s smart for both Apple and Foxconn to diversify assembly outside of China. There’s no sense having all of your eggs in one basket. — MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019
From the Triads to the Dawood, Cook just doesn’t get it. Now is the time to start preparing for self sufficiency, and quit participating in the undermining of America just to please a myopic board of directors.
He has proven himself to be quite adroit at building a financial monolith, but he curiously didn’t see the profound China-complication coming…apparently.
Maybe more curious, he’s not alone. The US has been in denial and or, we just love and expect cheap goods and high profits…in-spite of the real cost.
No, no, no! TxUser has been telling us for years this can’t be done and China is the only place on planet Earth for Apple to manufacture on a global scale and I believe his convincing arguments!… /s
I never said it was impossible. I said it would be difficult… far more difficult than you people seem capable of imagining. You don’t build a factory complex that requires 400,000 trained employees overnight.
don’t underestimate cook. He is quietly moving production dependency out of china. the best news is the move to bring silicon in house and use TSMC Taiwan to make the chips … soon it will be impossible to copy apple software/hardware product line.
another point about India is they have a population almost equal to mainland china and their population is growing while china is shrinking. (the whole one child policy kinda coming back to get them) by 2050 China’s population will be at 1.1 billion, fewer than the 1.5 billion forecast for India.
Plus india has a Democratic government (kinda)….
It is good that Apple is going to manufacture its products in India. Their safety nets are far superior to the Chinese ones.