Apple TV+ lands a historic 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations

In its first year, Apple TV+ landed a historic 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, making history with the most program and acting nominations for a streaming service in its first year, including five total acting nominations for “The Morning Show” and six programs nominated overall. The news was announced today by the Television Academy of Arts and Sciences at the 72nd Annual Emmy Award live nominations, and marks the first Emmy Award nominations for Apple TV+ following its global launch less than nine months ago on November 1, 2019.

Apple’s critically acclaimed, hit series “The Morning Show” received five acting nominations and eight nominations overall. Jennifer Aniston received her first dramatic role nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, and Steve Carell was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. “The Morning Show” also earned two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for both Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Martin Short. Director Mimi Leder was also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz and Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze make their Emmy debut with five total nominations for the acclaimed “Beastie Boys Story,” including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

Additional Apple Original nominated programs include limited series “Defending Jacob,” animated comedy “Central Park,” documentary series “Home,” and the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award-winning documentary “The Elephant Queen.”

Apple TV+ received 18 total nominations for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards:

• Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Steve Carell in “The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup in “The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Mark Duplass in “The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series – Martin Short in “The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – Mimi Leder for “The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program – “The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Main Title Design – “The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special – “Beastie Boys Story”

• Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program – “Beastie Boys Story”

• Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program – “Beastie Boys Story”

• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program – “Beastie Boys Story”

• Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program – “Beastie Boys Story”

• Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie – “Defending Jacob”

• Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music – “Defending Jacob”

• Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Leslie Odom Jr. in “Central Park”

• Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special – “Home”

• Outstanding Narrator – Chiwetel Ejiofor in “The Elephant Queen”

Today’s Emmy nominations follow Apple TV+’s first-ever Daytime Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter” and Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.” The honors made Apple TV+ the first streaming service to win a Daytime Emmy in its first year.

Including today’s nominations, Apple TV+ has landed a total of 25 awards wins and accolades, and 95 awards nominations since its global launch.

In addition to the the Daytime Emmy Award wins, Apple’s critically acclaimed hit series “The Morning Show” has been honored with a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jennifer Aniston, and a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup. The series has also earned three Golden Globe Award nominations just shortly after its premiere, which has never been done before by a new streaming service, and was nominated for Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association this year. Globally, the series has been nominated for a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of this year’s Apple TV+ Emmy nominees!