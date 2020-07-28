Analyst: Tax hike under Biden poses bigger threat to tech than antitrust hearings

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet are preparing for an antitrust hearing in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, but the real threat facing the tech firms comes not from lawmakers now, but from higher taxes later if Joe Biden prevails against President Trump in November, according to one analyst.
“A public flogging is likely” when chief executives Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai testify before House members who “unabashedly say they want to break up the industry,” AGF Investments Chief U.S. Policy Strategist Greg Valliere wrote in a note. Valliere doubts, however, that tech companies will in fact be forced to split up.
Instead, he said that an “aggressive new minimum tax that could be enacted within a year” presents a more immediate threat to the industry.
Valliere added that the four companies “contribute lavishly to political campaigns,” and have lobbyists who correctly point out that “this is perhaps the most successful and innovative industry in American history.” On the other hand, he called the low taxes paid by the tech giants — and by Wall Street firms — their “Achilles’ heel.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be very interesting to see the breakdown of political donations out of Silicon Valley this cycle given the Trump vs. Biden positions on corporate taxes, payroll taxes, global trade, China, and antitrust, to name just a few salient issues.
21 Comments
This election comes down to wether you hate the USA and think it’s irredeemable (and needs “structural change”), or wether you love the USA and think that while it’s not perfect, it is at it’s foundation a great country. It’s a very clear cut choice.
Agree if by “clear cut” you mean clear cutting natural resources, clear cutting international relationships, clear cutting peaceful protesters for photo ops, clear cutting the Constitution, clear cutting norms, laws, justice, decency, morality, truth, and the soul of the nation.
Peaceful protestors? I bet you wouldn’t take your children, nieces, or nephews to “march” with the “protestors” in Portland, Seattle or Mpls when the foment was active there?
The soul of those spectacles is as far from the Constitution, norms, laws, justice, decency, morality, and truth that we’ve seen in long, long time. What’s worse, some, including “leadership” are acquiescing and embracing the mindset that a little destruction of “things” is ok for the pursuit and achievement of principle desired. That’s a page right out of the Marxist manual for revolution.
What’s troubled me from the beginning is who’s who and what’s what in respect to the goal. It all started because of an idiotic cop’s actions that remindied us the racial inequity is still alive in our country, but the means and ways to address the problem are missing the mark by astronomical measures. The “peaceful protestors” in Portland that are burning, breaking and blurting peacefully could give a flying F about truly addressing the racial problem. They’re just riding the back of a cultural deficiency to express their own discontent…in Marxist style.
We’ve zoomed way past talking about Democratic Socialism and we’re now looking at the kind of socialism that’s radical leftist and very RED. If that’s acceptable REGARDLESS of any other choice currently on the docket, I’m afraid irrationality is driving the country’s bus.
Having government forces imposed on the State against their democratic will. This seems like the perfect time for all those 2nd Amendment loving NRA types to come out guns blazing to fight against tyranny doesn’t it? ……or perhaps not because the ‘big Government’ in this case is ‘their Government’ isn’t it?
No, Ritchie. Conflate much?
Fed’s can act in a State if/when Federal Laws are being broken…in-spite of a State’s “will.” And, just for curiosity, why would anyone, or you–since it came out of your mouth, wish to maintain unsafe and lawless activity where you live? I bet you don’t live, or own a business in downtown P’land?
Going ahead and make a ridiculous projection of supposed advocacy of “guns ‘a-blazing” by respecters of the 2nd Amendment. I bet you’re not aware of the their actual record on following the law? It’s quite good, fyi.
In other words…just say no to the left.
America is not divided by race color, gender or sexual orientation.
America is divided by wise people and idiots.
And idiots divide themselves by race color, gender and sexual orientation. Democrats are millions of times more racist than Republicans.
Who owned slaves? Southern Democrats.
Who fought to end slavery? Republican.
Who freed the slaves? A Republican.
Who created gun control to keep blacks from owning guns? Democrats.
Democrats created and fuel Antifa. ANTIFA Profile:
Violent, unstable personal background
Clear pattern of sociopathic activity
Hard left (Communist) political ethos
Unkempt physical appearance, featuring filthy black clothing, skin piercings, tattoos, foul odor.
Perpetually non-productive, non-contributing. They don’t work. They parasitically subsist on government “welfare” and thievery.
Extensive arrest/incarceration record. Hordes of these ANTIFA clones, manufactured by our leftist public “education/indoctrination” system, are “in-action” in all major US metro areas, Western Europe, and the UK. They’re bussed-around by sleazy, leftist politicians who use them to terrorize political opponents.
They enthusiastically share a vile hatred of “everything West,” and a nihilistic goal of destroying all trappings of Western Civilization, history religion, economy, infrastructure.
Being absolutely amoral (like the leftist politicians who support them), they are extremely dangerous and have no compunction about committing vandalism, theft, mayhem, murder!
This is just one of hundreds of ways that Democrats are destroying this country. Nothing is beneath those pieces of shit. Only an idiot would vote for democrats.
Pelosi, AOC, Omar, Waters, Schumer, Wilson and soooo many others.
These people are vile, despicable and pathetic will do anything and everything to destroy this country and try to blame Trump for it in order to win elections.
Collusion was a lie and Democrats knew it.
Impeachment was a farce and Democrats knew it.
Testimony against Kavanaugh was all lies and Democrats knew it
Nothing is beneath those pieces of shit. Only an idiot would vote for democrats.
EVERY voting anomaly favors Democrats. Coincidence? They lie, cheat and steal. They are frauds. Nothing is beneath those pieces of shit. Only an idiot would vote for democrats.
Every major city is a cesspool and they are all run by Democrats. Democrats are letting their cities burn and business are allowed to be destroyed. There are no arrests and criminals are being let out of prison, they then persecute cops and prosecute honest Americans trying to protect their families. The openly support violent criminals and hate honest Americans. They are despicable pieces of shit. Only an idiot would vote for democrats.
Democrats did everything they could to slow and stop aid to Americans during Covid. They continue to do so to destroy the economy so they can blame Trump to try to stop his unstoppable re-election. They don’t care how many Americans they hurt to do it. They are despicable pieces of shit. Only an idiot would vote for democrats.
Democrats support illegal immigrants because thinking Americans don’t vote Democrat anymore. They steal money from the mouths of Americans to give to illegals.
After 3.5 years and 40 contenders, Democrats picked a corrupt, racist, dementia patient????? Biden can’t form a single coherent sentence. Only an idiot would vote for him.
Dems lie when they call Trump a racist, but they support Dementia Joe, who is a proven racist. Here’s just one proof, there are many more: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-racial-jungle-quote/
How stupid can you people be?
American are disgusted by the left’s lies, stupidity, threats and violence. Democrats are despicable pieces of shit. Only an idiot would vote for them.
Never trust or read a comment where the person 5-star voted on their own words.
Never trust or read a comment from a libturd
Hal, invest in something over than useless hot air….
There is no currrent tax policy proposal drafted by the Biden campaign.
stop the bullshit.
You lie. Like most Democrats.
It’s on Biden’s campaign website:
Biden’s “climate and environmental justice” proposal will make a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next ten years, leveraging additional private sector and state and local investments to total to more than $5 trillion.
The Biden “plan” will be paid for by reversing corporate tax cuts and ensuring corporations pay “their fair share…” (which actually means simply passing it on to consumers, raising everyone’s taxes even more).
Blah, blah blah. Joe didn’t write it. AOC did. Joe is a feeble old man with debilitating dementia who needs staff to change his Depends.
Hal, I feel that you need counseling and medication. That and to take a respectable course in American History and Civics.
Please stop, your embarrassing America.
Sorry if facts bother you. Actually, all Americans are sorry.
You “feel”. So in your mind feelings are more important than facts
To be expected from a Libturd
Invent your tax hike lies here!
Are politicians purely there to conjure new inventive ways to fleece the public? How about finding ways to REDUCE expense to the taxpayer. FFS!!!
I’ll just say one word about this crazed posting that MDN has put out there…bullshit.
MDN has their point of view about a Biden win. There are others.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/a-biden-win-might-boost-markets-not-quash-them-184540581.html
All the ranting and raving here from both sides is just a lot of hot air right now.
It’s funny how smart analysts are when you agree with them and how idiotic they are when you don’t.
“he called the low taxes paid by the tech giants”….Apple pays 24.6%. Facebook 25.5%.
Alphabet pays 12%…someone explain that.
Amazon pays 11% supposedly, but paid 1.2% in 2019. Nothing like the loss leader of selling goods at low or negative margins while you drive your competitors out of business.
All less than the average American, but more than Trump….