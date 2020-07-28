Apple regulatory filings reveal potential new MacBook or MacBook Air

New filings with the China Compulsory Certificate database and the UL Demko certification reveal what seems to be a MacBook or MacBook Air with the model number A2389 and an as-yet-unreleased 4,380mAh battery.

Possible Upcoming Apple Macbook battery model (A2389) appeared on 3C and UL Demko certifications. 4380mAh #Battery Going by the voltage it could not be the iPhone battery. #Apple #A2389 #Macbook pic.twitter.com/5Re2oj4Bpz

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As noted by Venkatesh Babu on Twitter, the voltage listed for the battery in these filings is high enough that the product in question is unlikely to be an iPhone or iPad. This means it’s likely some sort of MacBook, but details here remain unclear.

The 4,380mAh battery listed in this filing is relatively small in terms of the Mac but it could be destined for the MacBook Air. For example, the 16-inch MacBook Pro features an over 8,000mAh battery. The 13-inch MacBook Air has roughly a 5,100mAh battery. The wattage listed here is also interesting. The filings indicate that the Mac in question as a 49.9-watt-hour battery, which is exactly the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air and lower than the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

With all of this in mind, it seems clear that this battery is likely headed to a MacBook Air of some sort or even a revival of the 12-inch MacBook.