Apple’s expected 5.4-inch ‘iPhone 12’ will be the smallest iPhone in years

The iPhone 12 rumor mill began churning before the iPhone 11 was releases and the speculation and leaks have only continued to build over the past few months. The iPhone 12 is believed to feature a relatively tiny 5.4-inch display. Couple that with the removal of the antiquated Home button, and if it materialized as expected, it’ll be Apple’s smallest iPhone in years.

MacRumors:

Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4″ is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4″ iPhone falls in-between the size of the original iPhone SE and the 2020 iPhone SE… While the rumored 5.4″ screen size is larger than the 4.7″ screen size of the iPhone 7/8, the removal of the Home Button from the body allows the overall device size to be smaller. To see how much smaller, we’ve created these images that will let existing full screen Face ID iPhone owners see exactly how a 5.4″ iPhone will feel in hand.

MacDailyNews Take: We had to use an older iPhone with a Home button over the weekend (helping out some friends with (much) older iPhones) and it was a maddeningly staccato experience. We were happy to get back to our fluid, gesture-based, Home button-free iPhones ASAP!